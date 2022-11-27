Clearly the Future for Drivers Is Electric and It Looks Something Like This



The more electric car owners there are in the apartment building looking to charge their cars at the same time, the more complicated the solution becomes.



Someone posted on Reddit a picture of such a situation. A mix of more than 10 home



In this case, Reddit users suggested that a vlogger who does charging station reviews might be living in the building. The location where the photo was taken is unknown.



Some commentators say it could be somewhere in California, while others Germany, but it doesn't really matter because the situation could be repeated in any other city where there is interest in electric cars. Going by the charging station models present there, we suspect it would be somewhere in Europe. One station is Etrel from a Slovenian manufacturer of electric car charging stations, and another is from Enel X.

There is a lot of talk about switching to electric cars, with all car companies keen to launch as many electric or electrified models as possible. The EU will sell only electric cars from 2035 onwards. It's clear that the electrification train has left the station and can't be stopped, so to speak.The public charging infrastructure is also booming. More and more charging stations are opening. Those who live at a ground-level house may well install charging stations in their backyard or front yard, but the real challenge will be for those who live in an apartment building.