ClearFlame's Engine Tech Allows Heavy-Duty Truck to Drive on 100% Plant-Based Fuel

Startup ClearFlame Engine Technologies announced that it has successfully demonstrated its proprietary engine technology on a heavy-duty truck. The vehicle was capable of operating on 100% renewable plant-based fuel.
Studies show that diesel engines release massive amounts of CO2 into our atmosphere every year. And while the number of alternatives that produce fewer emissions is growing, the heavy-duty market still has a long way to go until it reaches the zero-emission goal. Several companies are already taking steps toward greener heavy-duty trucks, hoping to play a role in decarbonization.
One of them is ClearFlame, which claims that its engine technology represents a sustainable and cost-effective solution that allows renewable fuels to be easily integrated into the already existing diesel engine platforms.
According to the Chicago-based startup, lower CO2 emissions can be achieved by replacing the fuel, not the engine design. The recent demonstration involved a Class 8 diesel truck equipped with a Cummins X15 500-hp engine, which was converted to operate on renewable E98 ethanol.
For the test, the company chose this type of renewable fuel because it's widely available and it's a relatively low-cost alternative. However, ClearFlame says that its technology is compatible with various plant-based fuels.
"Driving this vehicle today is actually less carbon intensive than a comparable electric-powered truck. The ClearFlame-enabled engine meets the performance and efficiency requirements customers expect from their diesel trucks, while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fuel costs," said ClearFlame's co-founder and chief technology officer, Julie Blumreiter.
The company's engine technology will be beta-tested by the end of the year before reaching released to customers. Once testing is completed, the ClearFlame-enabled engine will be available for use in various industries, including agriculture and power generation markets.
At the same time, the startup is collaborating with John Deere on a project that focuses on an off-highway engine platform that showcases the technology's adaptability.
One of them is ClearFlame, which claims that its engine technology represents a sustainable and cost-effective solution that allows renewable fuels to be easily integrated into the already existing diesel engine platforms.
According to the Chicago-based startup, lower CO2 emissions can be achieved by replacing the fuel, not the engine design. The recent demonstration involved a Class 8 diesel truck equipped with a Cummins X15 500-hp engine, which was converted to operate on renewable E98 ethanol.
For the test, the company chose this type of renewable fuel because it's widely available and it's a relatively low-cost alternative. However, ClearFlame says that its technology is compatible with various plant-based fuels.
"Driving this vehicle today is actually less carbon intensive than a comparable electric-powered truck. The ClearFlame-enabled engine meets the performance and efficiency requirements customers expect from their diesel trucks, while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fuel costs," said ClearFlame's co-founder and chief technology officer, Julie Blumreiter.
The company's engine technology will be beta-tested by the end of the year before reaching released to customers. Once testing is completed, the ClearFlame-enabled engine will be available for use in various industries, including agriculture and power generation markets.
At the same time, the startup is collaborating with John Deere on a project that focuses on an off-highway engine platform that showcases the technology's adaptability.
Today we celebrate the first of many on-road demos of our technology. From "desire" to "drive" in less than a year, this 1st demo is a testament to how quickly and broadly our technology can make an impact.— ClearFlame Engine Technologies (@ClearFlameEng) February 10, 2022
Learn more: https://t.co/VnZIfHQin8#climatetech #decarbonization pic.twitter.com/A9TycTudLB