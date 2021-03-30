Clean Honda S2000 Rendered as Undercover Downforce Monster

Given the cult car status that the Honda S2000 has reached, its generous fan base has a hard time these days, with the Japanese automaker remaining tight-lipped as far as the rumored revival is concerned. Well, the digital art community does its part when it comes to keeping the S2K under the spotlights, and the rendering we have here provides a fresh example of this.
More than a decade has passed since the Japanese sports car was retired, and it's no secret that the RWD toy has become a darling of the tuning world meanwhile. Well, this pixel portrait builds on the aftermarket identity of the Honda.
And judging by contemporary custom car standards, this does qualify as a clean proposal, as both real-world and virtual builds can receive extreme transformations these days.
Admittedly, the S2000 does come with an uber-aggressive nose, with the front apron being part of a Mugen makeover, the kind that has turned heads at multiple car meets.
And while this toy steers clear of a massive wing, it still manages to generate plenty of downforce. Up front, that aspect is taken care of via a splitter secured via a pair of rods, with the piece coming in carbon fiber form.
As for what happens at the back, there's not even a lip spoiler adorning the trunk. Instead, airflow is manipulated using a generous diffuser; we can only see the tip of the iceberg from the angle rendered here, with most of the hardware obviously being found underneath the vehicle.
Don't let those chrome exhaust tips grab your attention for too long, as we have to discuss the hardtop, which completes the track animal look of the thing.
Digital artist Elio Anzora is the one responsible for the work, and even though the pair of images focuses on the exterior, we can still notice the Recaro seats. Their red finish generates a stark contrast with the light green finish of the body (those seats might need some extra rendering work, though).
Then there's the connection to the road, which now involves a lower suspension, as well as a set of custom shoes supplied by Artisa Wheels.
Oh, and since we mentioned the eccentricity of certain real-life S2K projects, here's one that sees the factory 2.2-liter block and crankshaft of the facelifted model making north of 1,000 horsepower.
And judging by contemporary custom car standards, this does qualify as a clean proposal, as both real-world and virtual builds can receive extreme transformations these days.
Admittedly, the S2000 does come with an uber-aggressive nose, with the front apron being part of a Mugen makeover, the kind that has turned heads at multiple car meets.
And while this toy steers clear of a massive wing, it still manages to generate plenty of downforce. Up front, that aspect is taken care of via a splitter secured via a pair of rods, with the piece coming in carbon fiber form.
As for what happens at the back, there's not even a lip spoiler adorning the trunk. Instead, airflow is manipulated using a generous diffuser; we can only see the tip of the iceberg from the angle rendered here, with most of the hardware obviously being found underneath the vehicle.
Don't let those chrome exhaust tips grab your attention for too long, as we have to discuss the hardtop, which completes the track animal look of the thing.
Digital artist Elio Anzora is the one responsible for the work, and even though the pair of images focuses on the exterior, we can still notice the Recaro seats. Their red finish generates a stark contrast with the light green finish of the body (those seats might need some extra rendering work, though).
Then there's the connection to the road, which now involves a lower suspension, as well as a set of custom shoes supplied by Artisa Wheels.
Oh, and since we mentioned the eccentricity of certain real-life S2K projects, here's one that sees the factory 2.2-liter block and crankshaft of the facelifted model making north of 1,000 horsepower.