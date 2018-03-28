autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Classic Mini Gets Electric Powertrain For The 2018 New York Auto Show

28 Mar 2018, 8:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
In addition to Countryman Panamericana, the MINI stand at the 2018 New York International Auto Show sees the debut of the Classic Mini Electric. As you would expect from such a name, you’re looking at the original model, but with an e-twist.
25 photos
Classic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric ConceptClassic Mini Electric Concept
Beautified with rally lights, go-faster stripes on the hood, and a white-painted roof, the one-off city car demonstrates the brand’s appetite for all-electric driving. Think of it as an appetizer to the MINI Cooper E, which is planned to go on sale in 2019.

If you know your MINI history well, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the original. Derived from the 3-door Hatch, the Cooper E will be manufactured at the automaker’s Plant Oxford in the United Kingdom. In all likelihood, the BMW i3 and i3s serve as an influence for the newcomer as far as the drivetrain is concerned.

How things have changed, right? When i wasn’t even a brand, the experimental MINI E helped BMW develop the i3. MINI produced 600 examples of the breed, which were trialed under everyday conditions by customers selected by the automaker.

Turning our attention back to the concept, you’ll notice that the brand emblems and badging on the wheel hubs have been replaced the MINI Electric logo. On the other hand, the automaker refused to offer any details whatsoever about the drivetrain.

What MINI did mention, however, is the same old “go-kart feeling” the brand uses to describe every single model in the lineup. “Creative” isn’t the best word to describe this concept, but on the other hand, kudos to MINI for providing a new dimension to the Alec Issigonis-designed urban dweller that sold 5.3 million units.

If time is of the essence and you want your electrified MINI right now, there’s but one car that you can choose. That would be the Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 Plug-In Hybrid, which offers 224 horsepower (165 kW), all-wheel-drive, and speeds of up to 125 km/h (77 miles per hour) in electric mode.
Mini 2018 Geneva Motor Show Classic Mini Electric Concept city car EV concept 2019 MINI Cooper E
The Immortal ICE King Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tank Vs. Well Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Tow a Trailer Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
MINI models:
MINI ConvertibleMINI Convertible CompactMINI Hatch 5 DoorsMINI Hatch 5 Doors CompactMINI HatchMINI Hatch CompactMINI CountrymanMINI Countryman CrossoverMINI ConvertibleMINI Convertible CompactAll MINI models  
 
 