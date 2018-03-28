Classic Mini Gets Electric Powertrain For The 2018 New York Auto Show

In addition to Countryman Panamericana, the MINI stand at the 2018 New York International Auto Show sees the debut of the Classic Mini Electric. As you would expect from such a name, you’re looking at the original model, but with an e-twist.
Beautified with rally lights, go-faster stripes on the hood, and a white-painted roof, the one-off city car demonstrates the brand’s appetite for all-electric driving. Think of it as an appetizer to the MINI Cooper E, which is planned to go on sale in 2019.
If you know your MINI history well, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the original. Derived from the 3-door Hatch, the Cooper E will be manufactured at the automaker’s Plant Oxford in the United Kingdom. In all likelihood, the BMW i3 and i3s serve as an influence for the newcomer as far as the drivetrain is concerned.
How things have changed, right? When i wasn’t even a brand, the experimental MINI E helped BMW develop the i3. MINI produced 600 examples of the breed, which were trialed under everyday conditions by customers selected by the automaker.
Turning our attention back to the concept, you’ll notice that the brand emblems and badging on the wheel hubs have been replaced the MINI Electric logo. On the other hand, the automaker refused to offer any details whatsoever about the drivetrain.
What MINI did mention, however, is the same old “go-kart feeling” the brand uses to describe every single model in the lineup. “Creative” isn’t the best word to describe this concept, but on the other hand, kudos to MINI for providing a new dimension to the Alec Issigonis-designed urban dweller that sold 5.3 million units.
If time is of the essence and you want your electrified MINI right now, there’s but one car that you can choose. That would be the Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 Plug-In Hybrid, which offers 224 horsepower (165 kW), all-wheel-drive, and speeds of up to 125 km/h (77 miles per hour) in electric mode.
