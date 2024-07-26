Classic Looking Harley-Davidson Shiny Star Will Eat Miles for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

14 photos Photo: Thunderbike

We come across custom projects for both cars and motorcycles on a daily basis, and almost always we are left in awe by at least one of the insane things these projects usually bring to the table. We are at the same time saddened to learn that many of them are not actually made to be driven or ridden, but preserved and sold for a profit. Not the bike you see here - this one was born to gather neither dust nor dollars, but miles.