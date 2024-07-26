Classic Looking Harley-Davidson Shiny Star Will Eat Miles for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner

We come across custom projects for both cars and motorcycles on a daily basis, and almost always we are left in awe by at least one of the insane things these projects usually bring to the table. We are at the same time saddened to learn that many of them are not actually made to be driven or ridden, but preserved and sold for a profit. Not the bike you see here - this one was born to gather neither dust nor dollars, but miles.
2024 can be considered for all intents and purposes the year of the Softail. This breed of motorcycles was born in the stables of Harley-Davidson back in 1984, when the FXST was introduced, making the Softail family exactly 40 years old.
Harley itself is not celebrating the moment, at least so far, by launching some kind of special model or anniversary motorcycle, and that kind of bums us out a bit. Luckily, there are quite a lot of custom shops out there willing to properly mark the moment.
The Germans that came together three decades ago to form a crew we now know as Thunderbike are part of the group that properly honors the Softail celebration. We've already seen a number of projects based on Softails come to light over the past few months, are now comes yet another one.
At the time I'm writing this Harley-Davidson's Softail lineup comprises a total of seven models, namely the Softail Standard, Street Bob, Low Rider, Breakout, Heritage Classic, Fat Boy, and Fat Bob. The bike you're staring at now is a Heritage of the current generation, the one the Milwaukee bike maker refers to as the FLHCS.
Even in stock form this bike is something that will turn heads wherever it goes. It's maker calls it the quintessential American cruiser with showstopping vintage details and pure rock 'n' roll style, and for what it's worth that description fits the ride like a glove.
In the case of this Heritage its female owner decided to give the Heritage not only a more suitable vintage look, but also a coldness that is best appreciated when you see the bike pass you by on the road.
Built to be ridden, not stored or sold, the classic-looking bike was not significantly tampered with compared to its stock self, but just enough to make it special.
I'll start, as usual, with the wheels, and remind you these generally come from the Harley lot as 16-inch spoked pieces. For the purposes of this build, they were replaced with a tad larger ones measuring 18 inches.
Given how they are shod in low-profile tires of the Metzeler Cruisetec variety, they don't come across as different in terms of size compared to the original ones, and they also don't change the bike's maneuverability.
The wheels are housed under stock fenders, but stock on other Harley bikes, not the Heritage. The front one, for instance, was taken from the Slim range, and the one at the rear usually belongs to a Street Bob. The choice of fenders was made as it "accentuates the shiny lowrider spokes," as per Thunderbike.
Elsewhere on the two-wheeler the most visible custom parts are the brake discs, multifunction turn signals of Kellermann design, and Probrake levers and footrests. As usual on Thunderbike builds, the license plate has been relocated to the side.
The engine on the Heritage was left pretty much untouched, meaning the 114ci unit still pumps out 94 hp and 119 ft-lb of torque. The powerplant's breathing apparatus was, however, gifted with KessTech silencers that run electronically controlled sound management, giving it the proper growl.
When work on the bike ended, Thunderbike gave it a shiny paint job that also inspired the project's name: Shiny Star.
As said, this bike was made for a customer, meaning it is not for sale, at least for now. We don't know exactly how much the bike in this form is worth, but simple math would probably get us quite close.
Harley is selling the Heritage from $22,499 in the most basic of configurations, while the extra bits installed on the Shiny Star amount to some 4,000 euros ($4,300), not including man hours and paint job – and that means we're dealing with a modified American bike that is worth in the vicinity of $30,000.
But Harley riders are a special breed of bikers, and they don't easily settle for what they get from the dealers' lots. A lot of them turn to custom garages to give their bikes that special touch of uniqueness that will have people look on with admiration.
The windshield and bags, both of which can be removed, have been maintained on this build, and that gives it a proper Heritage feel. Further back there is the almost original saddle, in the sense that it looks similar to the Harley one, but it was modified at the hands of a specialized shop called Spirit Leather.
