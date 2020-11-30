Classic and Sustainable at the Same Time? Go for Tweed, Says Bentley's Mulliner

An EV Decade On, Nissan's 2021 Leaf Sadly Doesn't Matter As Much As It Used To

Further mentions were issued for the new tweed soft top available on the Continental GT Convertible or the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar – but these two are still fresh in our memory. As is customary, of course there was no mention of the actual pricing for the latest tweed options... Because the mantra of doing everything luxurious was already taken by Rolls , Bentley decided to play the sustainability card instead. No worries, going fully electrified –and– won't see the company abandon its ultra-premium principles. It’s only that everything is going to be sustainable And that quest – which already started years ago – will touch every single detail. Including the brand’s newly announced tweed interior options that are becoming available courtesy of the Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide across the entire range.There are four tweed options available for the door cards of the Flying Spur, Continental GT and Bentayga , providing customers that want something from the Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide catalog with more than 70 unique choices.Apparently, Cheltenham, Glen Plaid–Tolsta Beach (inspired by the Outer Hebrides), Charcoal, and Sand Herringbone tweeds are just the appetizers, and more could be coming to the lineup of Bentley models. For now, these four new introductions on the list of options are also the company’s way of increasing the use of sustainable materials.As such, the tweed used by the Flying Spur , Conti GT, and the Bentaygais sourced from a single location in “the picturesque Scottish Borders town of Hawick,” the Lovat Mill. Its “dry” production facility has zero environmental impact on a local level, doesn’t use any dangerous industrial chemicals, and it sources 90% of its energy from renewable sources.By the way, this is not the first time Bentley has used tweed fabrics. The company remembers its previous partnership with Savile Row tailors, Huntsman, which led to the creation of the “Sportsman” Bentayga, or the Continental GT Equestrian Edition.Further mentions were issued for the new tweed soft top available on the Continental GT Convertible or the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar – but these two are still fresh in our memory. As is customary, of course there was no mention of the actual pricing for the latest tweed options...

