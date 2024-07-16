Classic American Muscle With a Convertible Twist: H1000 Challenger and Exorcist Camaro ZL1

A Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 walk into a bar... sorry, into a Texas tuner's establishment and ask for a 1,000-horsepower energy drink. This could be a good start for a joke, right?
The only thing is that you're going to put up a stressed grin and eat your words if any of them unleash the H1000 or Exorcist experience on you – this is Hennessey Performance Engineering's homestead that we are talking about. Also, do you notice that something is odd in the gallery and the video attached below? Yep, that's a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with the H1000 package and a Convertible transformation on top of that!
Yep, summer is done differently in Texas, that's for sure. Hennessey, for example, was recently preoccupied with the July 4th celebration and presented cool things like the new and very subtle VelociRaptor Ford Bronco and F-150 Freedom Series limited editions. Those weren't the only cool things rolling around for Independence Day – a trio of patriotic Mammoth 400 trucks based on the 2024 Ram 1500 recreated the colors of the flag in a very faithful manner.
Celebrities also love Hennessey – Jay Leno recently drove the monster 1,800-hp Venom F5 Roadster, and he couldn't help but scream or grin all the way. Now, they're back to 'regular' stuff. Of course, by that, we mean they're playing with a couple of "the biggest names when it comes to American muscle" – the defunct Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. It's very simple as both "have long been two of our favorite vehicles to modify," according to the company.
We do not doubt that – as each has 1,000 horsepower on tap. The sixth generation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Convertible comes from GM with a supercharged 6.2-liter LT4 V8, which brought up to 1,000 horsepower and more than 966 lb-ft of torque via the Exorcist package. The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat also has a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood, but it's of the Hemi variety. No matter, the H1000 treatment also gets it to "a staggering 1,000 hp and 948 lb-ft of torque."
Naturally, their "iconic looks and incredible performance make them a joy to drive in any environment" and probably help us find the answer to the ardent question – "If you had the option to own either of these 1,000 hp monsters, which would you choose?" – they prepared a quick summer encounter at the brand's Pennzoil Proving Grounds in Texas.
Unlike other cases, this doesn't end up in a drag fight to see which one is quicker to the quarter mile. It also doesn't include donuts or burnouts from either the Exorcist or the widebody Convertible Hellcat. However, it's full of roaring, supercharged noises, and beauty shots, with the ZL1 dressed in white and the Mopar in burgundy. Also, they're both always with the tops down!
