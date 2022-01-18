Classic 1997 Chevy Tahoe Turbodiesel is a Very Rare Breed Indeed, Even With 180k Miles

You may remember back to August of this year when GM announced they'd suspended production of their new three-liter Duramax turbodiesel engine at the hand of a relentless chip shortage crisis that threatened to bring the entire industry to its knees. Back in 1997, most people didn't even know what a chip even was, let alone that there could be a shortage.
Still, the roaring 1990s is the era this 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe LS Turbodiesel 4x4 comes from. A time when global warming was a second-tier priority at best and at a time when no one gave a hoot about fuel economy or their carbon footprint. Still, it's for sale today via carsandbids.com, the online modern car auction website founded by automotive YouTuber Doug DeMuro.
Some classic car ads will give you the basic rundown of the condition of the vehicle, usually in as few words as possible. On Cars and Bids, you get a paragraph penned by one of YouTube's most popular auto content creators. "The original Chevy Tahoe models are really cool, but the less common two-door body style is even cooler – especially when paired with the rare 6.5-liter turbodiesel V8, like this one has," DeMuro says of this rare turbodiesel Tahoe.
The car comes sporting a beautiful Red Maple Metallic exterior color with a grey cloth interior. Lovers of old-school GM Square Body trucks and SUVs will no doubt appreciate just how pristine everything inside and out appears, as does the star of the show, the 6.5-liter turbodiesel V8 jetting around 200 horsepower and a healthy 450 foot-pounds of torque at 1,800 rpm. It's the same powerplant that found fame in the iconic HUMVEE Armored Vehicle.
With 180,000 miles on the clock, this is no spring chicken. But rest assured that this Tahoe was very well taken care of. There's no other
way for it to look this gosh darn pristine. A current high bid of $16,250 may seem high for a truck this old. But that old-fashioned turbodiesel engine may as well be worth its weight in gold.
Some classic car ads will give you the basic rundown of the condition of the vehicle, usually in as few words as possible. On Cars and Bids, you get a paragraph penned by one of YouTube's most popular auto content creators. "The original Chevy Tahoe models are really cool, but the less common two-door body style is even cooler – especially when paired with the rare 6.5-liter turbodiesel V8, like this one has," DeMuro says of this rare turbodiesel Tahoe.
The car comes sporting a beautiful Red Maple Metallic exterior color with a grey cloth interior. Lovers of old-school GM Square Body trucks and SUVs will no doubt appreciate just how pristine everything inside and out appears, as does the star of the show, the 6.5-liter turbodiesel V8 jetting around 200 horsepower and a healthy 450 foot-pounds of torque at 1,800 rpm. It's the same powerplant that found fame in the iconic HUMVEE Armored Vehicle.
With 180,000 miles on the clock, this is no spring chicken. But rest assured that this Tahoe was very well taken care of. There's no other
way for it to look this gosh darn pristine. A current high bid of $16,250 may seem high for a truck this old. But that old-fashioned turbodiesel engine may as well be worth its weight in gold.