Classic 1949 Diamond T Dump Truck is no Ford, Chevy, or Dodge, It's a Chi-Town Hero

We bet you thought they didn't allow anyone outside of Ford, GM, and Chrysler to produce heavy-duty trucks back in the classic days of American cars. Maybe you That no other company would be allowed to build a truck in a time where the big Detroit three automakers supposedly ruled with an iron fist.
If that's the case, then it'd be pretty difficult to explain the existence of this 1949 Diamond T 306 heavy-duty flatbed truck. But, for those who aren't walking encyclopedias of obscure American trucks, Diamond T was not a part of the monolithic big three automotive establishments.
They were an independent moniker based out of Chicago, Illinois, that made a handful of passenger cars in the 1920s before focusing full time on medium to heavy-duty trucks until the end of World War Two.
Diamond T was absorbed into the Diamond Rio truck company in 1967. But this particular fully restored example does a fantastic job of being an ambassador for the defunct brand. It comes to us for sale via Classic Auto Mall of Morgantown, Pennsylvania, and they should be proud to have such a quirky and unique truck in their inventory.
Under the hood of this truck sits a very typical 350 small-block engine with quad Edelbrock carburetors fed through a TH350 3-speed automatic transmission back to the original heavy-duty 4.62 geared rear axle. Not exactly an LT5 under the hood, but in a truck like this, who cares? What people will care about is that the interior of the truck is just as well sorted.
It's a bit minimalist if we're being honest. But not every interior needs to be anointed with hand-stitched leather, fine polished wood, and milled aluminum to be tasteful. Also, the gauge cluster might be a bit tiny for some people. But assuming you don't need to squint your eyes to see how fast you're going, this is as much of a pretty looker as it is a functioning work truck.
However, we recommend keeping the loads down to a minimum if possible. At $43,900 out the door, there are newer, better trucks for the job site. But is a modern F-250 or Ram 2500 going to look even 50% as pretty? Fat chance.
