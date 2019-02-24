Civic Type R Named Best of 10 Hot Hatchbacks. Do You Agree?

What makes an excellent hot hatch? Ask that question on YouTube and you're bound to stir up an endless debate. Carwow just did that, naming the Civic Type R as the best one you can buy right now, and they're probably not going to get away with it.

We're just kidding here. Everybody is entitled to their opinion, and by actually driving all ten of the cars he mentions, Mat Watson is more in the know than your average keyboard warrior. So what are the things people are most likely to disagree with?For starters, ever since Dieselgate, it's common practice to bash Volkswagen, but four of the ten cars here are made by the group. We think it's unfair because these are four independent brands, and they shouldn't be punished for actively seeking out this segment.On the other hand, we can side with comments about the Leon Cupra or RS3 belonging on this list in the place of the Up! GTI. Besides being cheap, it doesn't have a lot going on.The Octavia RS? Well, it's not a hatchback, but the No.9 spot isn't that bad, considering it's pretty much the only practical and affordable choice until the Focus ST wagon arrives. BMW is also on the list, though not for long.The M140i is praised for its unique RWD platform and sweet 3-liter, 340 horsepower engine. But pretty soon, they're going to have something much like the Golf R, with less power, mostly going to the front.Mercedes-also uses normal car architecture, but the A35 makes the Top 10 thanks to itslaunch capabilities and premium interior. It's a shame that it's so expensive. It's worth point out that the Civic Type R also costs a lot of money for a car of this type.Fortunately, there are cheaper alternatives like, like the Polo GTI, Ford Fiesta ST and Suzuki Swift Sport.