autoevolution

Civic Type R Named Best of 10 Hot Hatchbacks. Do You Agree?

24 Feb 2019, 21:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
What makes an excellent hot hatch? Ask that question on YouTube and you're bound to stir up an endless debate. Carwow just did that, naming the Civic Type R as the best one you can buy right now, and they're probably not going to get away with it.
3 photos
Civic Type R Named Best of 10 Hot Hatchbacks. Do You Agree?Civic Type R Named Best of 10 Hot Hatchbacks. Do You Agree?
We're just kidding here. Everybody is entitled to their opinion, and by actually driving all ten of the cars he mentions, Mat Watson is more in the know than your average keyboard warrior. So what are the things people are most likely to disagree with?

For starters, ever since Dieselgate, it's common practice to bash Volkswagen, but four of the ten cars here are made by the group. We think it's unfair because these are four independent brands, and they shouldn't be punished for actively seeking out this segment.

On the other hand, we can side with comments about the Leon Cupra or RS3 belonging on this list in the place of the Up! GTI. Besides being cheap, it doesn't have a lot going on.

The Octavia RS? Well, it's not a hatchback, but the No.9 spot isn't that bad, considering it's pretty much the only practical and affordable choice until the Focus ST wagon arrives. BMW is also on the list, though not for long.

The M140i is praised for its unique RWD platform and sweet 3-liter, 340 horsepower engine. But pretty soon, they're going to have something much like the Golf R, with less power, mostly going to the front.

Mercedes-AMG also uses normal car architecture, but the A35 makes the Top 10 thanks to its AWD launch capabilities and premium interior. It's a shame that it's so expensive. It's worth point out that the Civic Type R also costs a lot of money for a car of this type.

Fortunately, there are cheaper alternatives like, like the Polo GTI, Ford Fiesta ST and Suzuki Swift Sport.

honda civic type r carwow Skoda Octavia RS Hot Hatch Mercedes-AMG A35
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Latest car models:
GMC AcadiaGMC Acadia Medium SUVBENTLEY Bentayga SpeedBENTLEY Bentayga Speed Large SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 