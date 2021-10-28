City of Malibu Decides to Fight Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, and Matt Farah Over Parked Cars

Malibu is home to some of the wealthiest people on the planet, and now a few of them are arguing over a parking lot. The lot is at the crossroads of the Pacific Coast Highway and Cross Creek Road. It's where a few Hollywood stars spend their time every Sunday. And the city isn't happy.
Funny enough, the story of the Cars & Coffee at this particular spot dates back to just a few car-guys, says the report in the L.A. Times. Jerry Seinfeld and a friend, Spike Feresten, used to come out to this little spot every Sunday on their own.
That was 20 years ago according to Seinfeld. Now, the pair have seen their numbers grow, but they never expected this. "Our whole goal was if we could get five or six cars to roll by while we sat here with our coffee, but we didn’t want a car show at our personal quiet place," says Feresten.
Another attendee, Steven Schulman remarked about how the crowds have only recently gathered in such numbers. "Until two years ago, it was like a secret. You could drive up and see your buddies," he said.
Now the businesses are actually using cones to keep cars out until 10 am in the hopes of deterring the meet-up. Hilariously, the meet-up still happens each week. It just starts at 10 am now instead of finishing then.
Jay Leno for one is a fan of the new arrangement. “I like it better this way,” he says. “I used to have to get up at 6 o’clock to get here. Now I can sleep in and still not miss anything."
Matt Farah of The Smoking Tire mentions the cities way of dealing with the problem "On Saturdays, these lots are even more slammed, but with people who have surfboards instead of sports cars." He continues... "They aren’t keeping them out, ...They are selectively enforcing these rules, at a whim, closing off parking lots because of the type of people going there,"
Overhead satellite images and Google Photos from the area do show a fairly large parking lot and some slick cars. Among them can be seen a classic Land Rover, a Chevrolet Corvette, and a Lamborghini Murcielago. From what we can tell there's no solution coming any time soon.
