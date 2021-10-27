City Delivery Vans Are a Nuisance, Mercedes-Benz Now Has a Solution

If you live in a big city, it doesn’t matter which, be it London, New York, Tokyo, or Bucharest, delivery vans are essentially accepted as necessary evils. Great beasts of burden on society that at best make your Amazon packages appear before your very eyes and, at worst, turn the city into a congested, polluted pseudo-dystopia. From the looks of things, Mercedes-Benz thinks the same way we do and has a solution that should satisfy everybody.

45 photos