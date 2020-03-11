Citroen SM Renderings Bring Back a Flavor of 1970s French Cars

There’s no denying the fact that more than half a century ago French carmaker Citroen was at the top of its game. Its designs were so outlandish that we could either love or hate them, there was no middle ground.
Since 2009, Citroen has been trying to revive that crazy styling of the 1960s and 1970s through the DS Automobiles spinoff. So much so that the rather newly created brand claims the inspiration for its cars comes from two of Citroen’s most iconic creations, the original DS and the SM.
All of DS’ current models have something unique about them, except perhaps for the recently unveiled and rather dull DS 9. And the outlook for the future is even greater, if we are to trust the results of the company’s latest marketing gimmick.
In a bid to honor the SM on its 50th anniversary, DS put together an online competition for designers to come up with a modern, or rather futuristic interpretation of the original coupe. To take things even further, DS is asking the public to vote on the design they like the most.
Called SM 2020, the competition comprises six creations (available in the gallery above) that can be voted until later this month on DS’ social media channels. The six are paired two-by-two, and the winner of each pair will go on in the next round.
“From now on, the DS Design Studio Paris work can be voted in the form of duels on through posting on the DS Automobiles Facebook, Twitter and Instagram stories pages,” the French say in a statement.
DS does not say what the prize for the winner will be. It also doesn’t say if it plans to do something with the sketches it now has on display, but we’re pretty sure the world would not mind a SM revival sometime in the future.
