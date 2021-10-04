Citroen's AMI Pocket Car to Arrive in the U.K. Next Year, Reservations Pile Up

With a length of just 7.8 ft (2.4 m), the electric pocket-car AMI from Citroen was designed for crowded urban areas, providing a clean and affordable mobility solution. It was introduced by the French carmaker in 2020 and now it’s getting ready to hit the U.K. market, where it appears to have a lot of fans.
Citroen opened reservations for its AMI car in the U.K. on September 22 and it’s already raised over 1,100 requests, with the 1,000th reservation being reached this weekend. The British seem to be very excited about the short but rather tall vehicle, with Citroen boasting of more than 14,000 people registering their interest in the AMI so far.
Even though the French automaker will adapt its electric car to the U.K. market, customers are reminded that the vehicle will remain left-hand drive. Citroen claims this configuration will allow for a curbside exit of the driver when parking at the roadside in a city center.
Citroen’s pocket car is 100 percent electric, being powered by a 5.5 kWh battery that offers a range of up to 46 miles (74 km) and needs just three hours to fully recharge. AMI has a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph).
The vehicle measures 7.8 ft (2.4 m) in length, 4.5 ft (1.3 m) in width, and 5 ft (1.5 m) in height. With this being designed as a one-seater for daily commutes and shorter trips in general, Citroen kept it light in terms of features. You do have heating, but if you want to squeeze more miles on a charge, you’d be advised not to turn it on unless really necessary, as to not drain the battery.
There’s a storage area in the car, a hanger, and a dongle for your smartphone.
The Citroen AMI electric car is scheduled to drop in British dealerships in the spring of 2022. Customers can reserve the car by paying a £250 (around $340) refundable fee. We have no available pricing for the U.K. market so far, but Citroen promises to communicate it in due course.
