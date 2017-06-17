Citroen C1 Pacific Edition Has a Cute Color, Is Only Available in Italy

Small cars have an innate cuteness about them. And if you ignore the Fiat 500 that's trying too hard to be retro, the Citroen C1 is by far the most creative in its segment.

The Pacific Edition is aimed not at the French market, but at the Italian one. The special little rascal was revealed yesterday and will go on sale this summer. A year from now, nobody will remember it, but I think the oceanic city car has something everybody needs: bright pastel colors that stand out. The best you're going to get with the sober VW Up! is red or yellow.



Even though the color is called Pacific Green, everybody is going to see it as cyan or light teal. For contrast, the C1 was also given a set of 15-inch Comet Black wheels with white centers. There's also a sticker on the back to identify the particular edition. As you can probably tell, this C1 wouldn't look out of place on the shores of Lake Como.



Inside, the Citroen boasts seats and doors trimmed in the Zebra Blue Lagoon theme. Most of the interior is finished in Brilliant Black, with the multimedia system and air vents done in Porcelain White.



Standard equipment includes one USB port, radio with MP3 and four speakers, Bluetooth, manual air conditioning and electric windows in the front. Prices start at €12,500 in Italy, and you can only buy the car as a 5-door.



