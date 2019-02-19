Citroen Ami One Disruptive Object Will Make You Scratch Your Head in Geneva

From all the info we were able to gather so far, this year’s Geneva Motor Show is likely to be a tad less exciting than the one in 2018. Which is not to say we won’t get to see crazy ideas on display at Palexpo.

Ami One is a toy car of sorts with an electric heart, meant to be an alternative to both public (buses, for instance) and individual transport (bikes and such) in crowded cities. It can only seat two and can be used by all those willing to drive one, provided they are over the age of 16, with no need for a driver's license.



The mini-car uses an electric battery capable of giving it a range 62 miles (100 km), Remarkable, given the fact that Citroen had to cram it into a 2.50 m long and 1.50 m high construction, and still make room for two people. Recharging the battery can be done from a public station or Wallbox in about two hours.



Riding on four 18-inch wheels, Ami One can reach speeds of only 28 mph (45kph).



At the interior, the two seats look like they've just been thrown in there, surrounded by an ultra-simplistic design. Info about the vehicle’s speed and other indicators are relayed to the occupants via a tiny 5-inch screen.







