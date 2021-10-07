Citroen Ami Adds Customizable Graphics to Show the Wild Side of the Adorable Car

The Citroen Ami represents the fun and quirky side of the French auto industry. Toeing the line between a barely legal microcar and a glorified children’s toy will tend to do that. Now, though, even more customizations are in the works for Ami owners to really drive the point home that the Ami is all about having fun.
The Ami microcar is eye-catching even without any added visual goodies. The short, boxy proportions make it out to be some bizarre fusion between classic french car designs and early 90s JDM Kei cars. That said, some of the decal options coming soon to the Ami, courtesy of Citroen, are at least very comical. A few of them are downright hilarious.
The decal graphics include designs like “Jungle’ to give AMI a wild side, ‘Tutti Frutti’ for your five-a-day, the ever-so-‘British Globetrotter’, ‘Camo’ for techno look, ‘Tribe’ for nature-lovers, and ‘Trendy’ to keep it chic,” according to Citroen's official press release.
We must admit, the muscle car flames option is adorable. It’s also doubly funny because a big block American V8 engine would likely weigh almost as much as an entire Ami does. With only an eight-horsepower electric motor to propel it down the road, it is safe to assume an engine swap is out of the question.
Citroen's French customers have the option to have their own designs imposed into the Ami’s paint job. One needn’t do more than simply throw together a design, submit it to their local Ami dealership and receive an easily applicable sticker in the mail.
Pricing information for UK-specific Ami customization options is not available as of yet. Citroen confirmed in this press release that this information would be made available sometime in the near future. Shame they don’t sell the Ami in the States. One particular AE writer would already have one in full camo graphics to drive around to the shops and back.
