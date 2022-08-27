Chrysler Spins the Universe of Future Mobility at Electrify Expo New York

Electrify Expo New York envisions an urban piece of the future where the quintessence of electric mobility worldwide is waiting to be known. 1 million square feet of display area will contain e-Bikes, e-Motorcycles, e-Scooters, e-Skateboards, and top electric cars, all driveable. Chrysler is not missing this year's event either, strengthening its position.
Between August 27-28, Long Island will become the universe of electric mobility, concentrating many vehicles on two or four wheels designed to arouse people's interest and get them used to what will become their new ways of moving in a few years from now.
The focus of this event is to give people a taste of 'vegan mobility' if we can say so, and not only for the future but especially for the present. That's because climate change doesn't seem to be waiting for us any longer. As part of 70 vehicles on display, Chrysler is participating this year with a fleet of Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. In addition, the carmaker will enrich visitors' experiences with test drives and Chrysler specialists ready to share their knowledge.
Launched in 2017 as the first and since then only plug-in Hybrid in its class, Chrysler Pacifica has received over 170 honors. The most recent recognition came in May this year, winning Parents Best Family Car Honors for the Third Consecutive Year. Under the hood, Pacifica features a Stellantis electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a customized 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine.
With a range of 500 miles (805 km), the Pacifica Hybrid delivers more than 80 miles (129 km) per gallon in electric-only mode. Also, the battery is recharged during braking or stopping through the built-in regenerative braking feature. On the list of competition winners over the years and family members eager for space and safety, the Pacifica minivan boasts over 115 safety features, including Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking.
Present at the event in the form of an informational video will be 'The Airflow Concept,' an intelligent battery electric vehicle launched at the beginning of this year. The innovative idea will be implemented in the new Chrysler line, expected to be launched by 2028.
The focus of this event is to give people a taste of 'vegan mobility' if we can say so, and not only for the future but especially for the present. That's because climate change doesn't seem to be waiting for us any longer. As part of 70 vehicles on display, Chrysler is participating this year with a fleet of Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. In addition, the carmaker will enrich visitors' experiences with test drives and Chrysler specialists ready to share their knowledge.
Launched in 2017 as the first and since then only plug-in Hybrid in its class, Chrysler Pacifica has received over 170 honors. The most recent recognition came in May this year, winning Parents Best Family Car Honors for the Third Consecutive Year. Under the hood, Pacifica features a Stellantis electrically variable transmission (EVT) paired with a customized 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 gasoline engine.
With a range of 500 miles (805 km), the Pacifica Hybrid delivers more than 80 miles (129 km) per gallon in electric-only mode. Also, the battery is recharged during braking or stopping through the built-in regenerative braking feature. On the list of competition winners over the years and family members eager for space and safety, the Pacifica minivan boasts over 115 safety features, including Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking.
Present at the event in the form of an informational video will be 'The Airflow Concept,' an intelligent battery electric vehicle launched at the beginning of this year. The innovative idea will be implemented in the new Chrysler line, expected to be launched by 2028.