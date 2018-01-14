Chrysler Recalls 2017 Pacifica, Hybrid Not Affected

The Pacifica is, for all intents and purposes, the most important vehicle in the Chrysler lineup
at this moment in time, seconded by the 300. But even though it is one of the best minivans of the market, the Pacifica isn’t without fault. To this effect, most 2017 model year vehicles have been recalled over a software-based problem with the engine control module of the Pentastar V6.
Consumer advocate Ralph Nader and the Consumers Union are behind the consumer advocacy group that took aim at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
for this fault, basing the case on dozens of complaints from owners. After the Center for Auto Safety asked the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to open an investigation into the matter, an immediate recall was announced.
Described by the group as an “unreasonable risk to the public,”
affected vehicles number in the 153,000s. And the problem is, the Pentastar V6 engine may stall under rare conditions, with most events occurring at idle and when starting, turning, or driving at low speeds. FCA US LLC tells that “most were singular events that occurred over thousands of miles of travel.”
In most cases, owners were able to restart the Pacifica
immediately afterward. The Pacifica Hybrid isn’t affected. Up to this point, the automaker is aware of one potentially related accident. Most affected vehicles were sold in the United States, with 7,457 units located in Canada and 974 in Mexico.
Customers are advised by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to schedule service to install an updated engine control software through certified dealers. Free of charge, of course. Being so simple, the fix takes around 30 minutes to complete. FCA has yet to provide a timeline for the recall, but urges customers to bring their minivans in for servicing once the fix rolls out.
FCA advises customers with questions to call the automaker’s customer care center at 1-800-853-1403. If in doubt, owners can also run the VIN through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
’s website.