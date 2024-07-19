Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Fires Prompt Safety Recall, Nearly 20K Units Affected in the US

Used from the 2004 through 2008 model years for a mid-size crossover, the Pacifica name returned to Chrysler's lineup in the form of a minivan for model year 2017. Vehicles equipped with the optional plug-in powertrain have been hit with yet another safety recall totaling 19,516 minivans produced for the United States market, plus 2,912 units for Canada, along with a further 1,683 examples for markets outside North America.
Suspect vehicles were produced for model year 2017 through 2021 at the Windsor assembly plant in Canada, which has been retooled for Dodge Charger Daytona (electric) and Charger SIXPACK (internal combustion) production. According to Chrysler, a review of warranty data identified no fewer than seven fires in the recall population. The attached release also reads that four customers reported smoke inhalation from high-voltage battery fires caused by an abnormality in the LG Chem battery cells.
You know, the same LG Chem that was required to pony up $2 billion for the infamous Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV recall. The investigation into the Pacifica Hybrid's issue determined that fire risk is reduced when the battery charge level is zero. As such, Chrysler urges Pacifica Hybrid owners to refrain from charging their vehicles.
The Stellantis-owned marque recommends parking away from other vehicles and structures until the remedy becomes available. Currently undergoing validation, the remedy comprises a software update. It should be noted that some vehicles in the recall population had been previously remedied with a similar update.
If the new software detects anything off with any of the LG Chem battery cells, the high-voltage battery will be replaced at no charge to the customer. Owner notifications will be carried out via first-class mail, whereas the VIN look-up tool will be updated with affected vehicle identification numbers after July 24, 2024.
Because it uses a one-way clutch, the Pacifica Hybrid and later Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid also provide dual-motor electric drive. As of July 2024, the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid is the only minivan available in the US market with plug-in assistance. For 2025, the Kia Carnival added a hybrid option. The Toyota Sienna is hybrid by default, while Honda's Odyssey soldiers on with no hybrid assistance at all.
Although reliability has never been the strong point of the Chrysler brand and Fiat Chrysler vehicles, the Pacifica sold more units in the first half of 2024 than segment rivals Carnival, Sienna, and Odyssey. The numbers for the six-month period are 70,882, 21,083, 32,868, and 39,257 deliveries, respectively, in the United States.
Pompously advertised as "the most awarded minivan seven years in a row" on Chrysler's website, Pacifica starts at $39,645 with internal combustion or $51,250 as a plug-in hybrid. Curiously enough, the PHEV makes 260 horses compared to 287 for the simpler powertrain.
You know, the same LG Chem that was required to pony up $2 billion for the infamous Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV recall. The investigation into the Pacifica Hybrid's issue determined that fire risk is reduced when the battery charge level is zero. As such, Chrysler urges Pacifica Hybrid owners to refrain from charging their vehicles.
The Stellantis-owned marque recommends parking away from other vehicles and structures until the remedy becomes available. Currently undergoing validation, the remedy comprises a software update. It should be noted that some vehicles in the recall population had been previously remedied with a similar update.
If the new software detects anything off with any of the LG Chem battery cells, the high-voltage battery will be replaced at no charge to the customer. Owner notifications will be carried out via first-class mail, whereas the VIN look-up tool will be updated with affected vehicle identification numbers after July 24, 2024.
Because it's produced in Canada, the 17-character VIN should kick off with 2. Renamed to Plug-In Hybrid after the 2023 model year, the Hybrid combines the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with an eCVT rather than a nine-speed automatic for the combustion-only version. Two electric motors are featured. The first's primary functions are charging the battery and starting the Pentastar mill, whereas the other is tasked with assisting the Pentastar and zero-emission drive operation.
Because it uses a one-way clutch, the Pacifica Hybrid and later Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid also provide dual-motor electric drive. As of July 2024, the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid is the only minivan available in the US market with plug-in assistance. For 2025, the Kia Carnival added a hybrid option. The Toyota Sienna is hybrid by default, while Honda's Odyssey soldiers on with no hybrid assistance at all.
Although reliability has never been the strong point of the Chrysler brand and Fiat Chrysler vehicles, the Pacifica sold more units in the first half of 2024 than segment rivals Carnival, Sienna, and Odyssey. The numbers for the six-month period are 70,882, 21,083, 32,868, and 39,257 deliveries, respectively, in the United States.
Pompously advertised as "the most awarded minivan seven years in a row" on Chrysler's website, Pacifica starts at $39,645 with internal combustion or $51,250 as a plug-in hybrid. Curiously enough, the PHEV makes 260 horses compared to 287 for the simpler powertrain.