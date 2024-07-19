Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Fires Prompt Safety Recall, Nearly 20K Units Affected in the US

22 photos Photo: Chrysler / edited

Used from the 2004 through 2008 model years for a mid-size crossover, the Pacifica name returned to Chrysler's lineup in the form of a minivan for model year 2017. Vehicles equipped with the optional plug-in powertrain have been hit with yet another safety recall totaling 19,516 minivans produced for the United States market, plus 2,912 units for Canada, along with a further 1,683 examples for markets outside North America.