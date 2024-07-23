autoevolution
 
Chrysler New Yorker Gets New CGI Lease on Life, Looks Like a Futuristic Mafia-Approved Car

Published:
2025 Chrysler New Yorker - Rendering 7 photos
Photo: Instagram | vburlapp
2025 Chrysler New Yorker - Rendering2025 Chrysler New Yorker - Rendering2025 Chrysler New Yorker - Rendering2025 Chrysler New Yorker - Rendering2025 Chrysler New Yorker - Rendering2025 Chrysler New Yorker - Rendering
Imagine a remake of an iconic mafia movie like The Godfather. What cars would it feature? The all-new Cadillac Sollei Concept would certainly qualify for this role. The Rolls-Royce Phantom would likely join it, and since SUVs are such a big thing these days, some high-riders would also sign up.
We think that the rendered Cadillac DeVille we wrote about at the end of June would also get the role, and so would this Chrysler New Yorker digital model that comes from the same pixel manipulator: vburlapp on Instagram.

You see, anyone who has seen some of his work knows that it is quite generic. You can pretty much strap any emblems to it and call it whatever you want. For instance, this one could easily pass as a Tesla, an Oldsmobile, a Pontiac, a Chevy, a Dodge, and so on. Only the rendering artist chose to name it the Chrysler New Yorker and that's what we'll call it, too.

It has a sleek design with a futuristic approach for the front fascia. Here, it has a short and ultra-wide grille that spans from one minimalistic headlight to the other. The hood is muscular, the front bumper clean, and we can see a pair of air intakes to the lower side that are also wide and short.

2025 Chrysler New Yorker \- Rendering
Photo: Instagram | vburlapp
Further back, this hypothetical revival of the Chrysler New Yorker has muscular front wheel arches, a panoramic front windscreen, and rather small side windows, which is why it could easily pass as a new Chrysler 300, too. Hidden door handles are a thing, and the profile is clean and features broad shoulders. It rocks a dark blue finish, has several chrome appointments, and rides on multi-spoke wheels that could've sported a more retro-ish look if you ask us.

We would've loved to see the back end and write about its slim taillights and clean bumper design, and perhaps a quite small rear windscreen and the Chrysler logo bedecking the trunk lid, next to the New Yorker emblem. We would've also liked to see a glimpse of the cockpit. However, this is where the pixel manipulator drew the line, yet not before imagining this modern-day interpretation of the classic model parked in front of a very nice villa.

Do you think Chrysler (and other American automakers) should bring back some nameplates from the past and use them on traditional four-door sedans and maybe the occasional coupe and convertible? We do, and we're still suckers for the renderings depicting land yacht revivals, like the Lincoln Town Car that received a digital lease on life a couple of weeks ago. Drop a line below and tell us what model you'd like to see in the modern era. For me, it would probably be the Chevy Impala.

Editor's note: Additional renderings from Nihar Mazumdar shared in the gallery.

