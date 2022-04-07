Chrysler Highlights 2022 Pacifica’s Pet-friendly Features Ahead of National Pet Day

If you enjoy traveling with your pets and the minivan is your vehicle of choice, then Chrysler would like to remind you about all the pet-friendly features available on the 2022 Pacifica, which, according to the carmaker, also comes with the most standard safety features in the industry, to go with its Top Safety Pick+ rating.
We should point out that National Pet Day is just around the corner (April 11), giving Chrysler even more reasons to highlight its pet-appropriate features and available Mopar accessories that should make the Pacifica a “purr-fect” home away from home for man’s best friend, although cats deserve a little love too.
First to receive a shout-out is the Rear-seat Reminder system, which is new for 2022 and available at no extra cost on the Pacifica. This system recognizes when rear doors are opened and closed prior to ignition start, then alerts the driver with a chime and a cluster message to check the rear seats for both passengers and pets.
Next in line, we have the FamCAM interior camera. This provides a view of the occupants in the rear and even allows those at the front to zoom in in order to keep an eye on their pets – of course, this camera was designed with children in mind, but it should do both jobs equally well.
Then we have features such as Stow’n Go seating, Stow’n Go in-floor storage bins and the Stow’n Vac. The first lets you fold the third-row seats flat so that your pets can have ample space to stretch around, while the second allows you to store pet food and accessories under the floor. As for the Stow’n Vac, it allows for easy interior clean ups.
The last two pet-friendly highlights are the Hands-free sliding doors and liftgate, plus the Pet kennel. It goes without saying that hands-free access to your car can come in handy (pun intended) when you’re also holding a pet in your arms. Meanwhile, the Pet kennel allows for the safe transportation of pets and will even fold flat when not in use.
