Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept: Variation on an Electric Theme

Even as other luxury electric cars like Lucid are rolling into showrooms to challenge the dominance of Tesla, Stellantis seeks to drum up interest in its efforts to electrify its Chrysler division. To that end, it is showing the Chrysler Airflow Graphite, a variation of the concept it revealed in January at the Consumer Electronics Show.
The production version of the all-electric Airflow is still some three years out. Stellantis says the first Chrysler electric is due in 2025, with an all-electric vehicle lineup to follow in 2028.
The Airflow Graphite is a dark-themed variant in keeping with the latest auto industry fad of offering blacked-out appearance packages. Sporting a Galaxy Black exterior, it’s the opposite of the earlier concept rendered in Arctic White. The dark exterior is highlighted by Cyprus Copper accents used on the massive 22-inch wheels and around the panoramic sunroof.
The copper highlights are carried over into the cabin where they contrast with the Ice Gray leather upholstery. The clean, minimalist interior features a front dash dominated by a larger center display and flanked by additional screens for the driver and passenger. This so-called SmartCockpit allows the occupants to configure each screen, share information and participate in video conferencing thanks to a built-in camera.
In addition to a highly connected infotainment system, the Airflow is said to offer Level 3 autonomous driving, which allows the driver to take both hands and eyes off the road.
Chrysler says the Airflow will be capable of travelling up to 400 miles on a charge. All-wheel-drive is available through the use of two 150 kW electric motors, one on each axle. The company says more powerful motors may be in store to create additional performance variants of the Airflow.
“The Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept, the latest version of our all-electric concept, represents the many possibilities on our brand’s road to an all-electric future,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO - Stellantis. “This new persona of the Airflow highlights the flexibility of the Chrysler brand’s future design direction and our ability to create personalities reflective of our diverse customers.”
