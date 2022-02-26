Chrysler 300 on 34-Inch Wheels Needs a Double Dose of Decentness

This first-gen Chrysler 300 has caught the donk-ish virus while being driven around Virginia and needs your thoughts and prayers in order to get better.
Truth be told, it needs much more than that, and it all depends on the owner. However, as the young man appears to be enjoying the high-riding position in what was once a fine executive sedan, we don’t think he will ever revert it back to stock.
Even if he would be willing to sacrifice the ridiculous turning circle and bouncy ride, ditching the oversized wheels and reworking the suspension would not be enough. That’s because, in order for this Chrysler 300 to get an attitude adjustment, a lot of cutting was required, as the 34-inch alloys, hugged by the ultra-thin rubber, needed to fit under the arches somehow.
Besides the horse carriage looks, the vehicle doesn’t seem to be in its best overall shape. The black paint appears to be rather old, the chrome trim isn’t that eye-catching anymore, and the headlights, well, let’s just say that they too have officially been pimped.
Due to the tinted windows, we cannot see the cabin at all, and since usually owners of such rides have tuned the interiors too, we are going to assume that this one has remained stock. However, we could also be mistaken, and if anything, it might indeed have some mods here too, like the steering wheel, whose pattern could replicate the design of the wheels, a big infotainment system hooked up to a serious audio, and new leather upholstery, based on other similarly-tuned cars.
We definitely don’t dig the modifications at all, as some 22-inch alloys would’ve looked a lot better in our opinion, but if you happen to have fallen for it, then you should definitely check out the following video, which shows it from multiple angles.
