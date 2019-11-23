Chrome 2020 Porsche 911 Looks Like a Giant Scale Model

When I came across this chrome-wrapped 992 Porsche 911 on social media, I instantly labeled it as yet another example of the small world theory and that's because I happen to have a... chrome scale model of the 2020 Neunelfer on my desk. Regardless, since we're talking about a real-world Neunelfer here, let's take a bit of time to zoom in on the rear-engined coupe.
As the branding on the posterior of the machine clearly states, we're looking at a Carrera 4 S here, with the toy having been spotted in Rome.
Now, a wrap such as the one adorning this Porsche 911 will always split opinions. However, whether you'd love to remove the second skin with your own hands or think this is brilliant, there's one thing we all have to admit: such contraptions can't be ignored. Besides, purists have no reason to fret - since this is a wrap, it can be easily reversed.
Truth be told, the owner of the 450 horsepower jewel managed to dramatically change the appearance of the vehicle with limited investments. And since we've talked about zooming in, it's worth noticing that we're looking with a dark shade of chrome here, while the oval tailpipes of the optional Sport Exhaust System don't pack the black finish - but the wheels do, with this only adding to the attention magnet effect of the eighth-generation Porscha.
If you think gifting a 992 with a chrome wrap is outrageous, perhaps you shouldn't read the visual stunt mentioned below
Speaking of chromed jewels connected to the Volkswagen Group, I'll remind you that we discussed such a stunt last month, when I brought you a Bugatti Chiron of the sort. The ride belongs to a collector who owns multiple Molsheim machine, but isn't the wildest-looking Chiron we've checked out to date - that title probably goes to the Chiron Sport Zebra.
Now, a wrap such as the one adorning this Porsche 911 will always split opinions. However, whether you'd love to remove the second skin with your own hands or think this is brilliant, there's one thing we all have to admit: such contraptions can't be ignored. Besides, purists have no reason to fret - since this is a wrap, it can be easily reversed.
Truth be told, the owner of the 450 horsepower jewel managed to dramatically change the appearance of the vehicle with limited investments. And since we've talked about zooming in, it's worth noticing that we're looking with a dark shade of chrome here, while the oval tailpipes of the optional Sport Exhaust System don't pack the black finish - but the wheels do, with this only adding to the attention magnet effect of the eighth-generation Porscha.
If you think gifting a 992 with a chrome wrap is outrageous, perhaps you shouldn't read the visual stunt mentioned below
Speaking of chromed jewels connected to the Volkswagen Group, I'll remind you that we discussed such a stunt last month, when I brought you a Bugatti Chiron of the sort. The ride belongs to a collector who owns multiple Molsheim machine, but isn't the wildest-looking Chiron we've checked out to date - that title probably goes to the Chiron Sport Zebra.
View this post on Instagram
992 C4S wrapped in black chrome ¯%1 by @oscuramentovetrielite - - - #carspotting #carspotters #carguy #carpeople #carsofinstagram #car #supercar #likeforlikes #spotted #shotoniphone #luxurylifestyle #luxury #luxurycar #urbanphotography #urban #urbanstyle #hotel #porsche #porsche911 #992carrera4s #porsche992 #911 #likeforlikes #like4likes