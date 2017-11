Draken on it’s maiden 200 mph club run Ãû¨¨¨ @koenigseggautomotive #200mph #200mphclub #checkyourunderwear #cars #champions #race A post shared by Dan (@dan_am_i) on Nov 5, 2017 at 10:42pm PST

That accolade came thanks to the Swedish missile hitting 447 km/h (make that 277.9 mph), a feat that took place in Pahrump, NV. Nevertheless, with Christian von Koenigsegg having traveled to the US for the feat, the man behind the Angelholm brand took the time to enjoy other kinds of speeding delights.For instance, the Koenigsegg founder got behind the wheel of Lamborghini's latest toy, the Huracan Performante. You know, the Raging Bull that used to hold the Nurburgring production car record (the supercar set a lap time of 6:52 ) before the Porsche 911 GT2 RS grabbed it.Sure, the V10 Italian exotic may only have half the power of an Agera RS with the Megawatt engine, but the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine has something that the Swede is missing, namely a naturally aspirated heart.The 640 hp V10 mill of the Performante must be one of the main reasons for the positive attitude shown by Christian, with this supercar's scream being one of the most vicious out there.The group of aficionados who accompanied Koenigsegg in the said adventure was obviously larger, as, for instance, the Agera RS used for the record was a privately owned vehicle.And, as you can imagine, the shenanigans that took place on the stretch of road serving as a playground for the feat spread beyond that one Koenigsegg's run.For instance, another K machine joined the Agera RS, with the two enjoying the closed public road together. And we've brought along a piece of Instagram footage that shows the hypercars doing their thing.Warning: 200+ mph adventures await you behind the "play" button below.