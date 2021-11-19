Chris Pine Drives Porsche 356 Speedster for Coffee Run, His Pit Bull Joins

A classic convertible makes a perfect choice for a sunny day in Los Angeles, as Chris Pine discovered. The actor and his pit bull took a drive in his Porsche 356 Speedster for a coffee run.
Although it's no longer summer, Los Angeles, California will almost always provide good weather to show off your convertible. And Wonder Woman actor Chris Pine took his classic ride for a spin, hanging out with his pit bull, Wednesday Weld. The actor adopted the dog from Home Dog LA’s North Central Animal Shelter in 2016, and they’ve been the best of friends ever since.
And his dog gets a chance to drive with Pine in a pretty sweet ride. The pit bull casually sat on the passenger’s seat in the actor’s Porsche 356 Speedster while they drove around and he stopped for a coffee run.
In production from 1948 to 1965, the Porsche 356 was the car that started it all, and it’s a predecessor to the brand’s famous 911. The 356 Speedster version was introduced in 1954, and it was an instant hit. In total, Porsche produced 3,676 examples of the model from its launch till the end of production, and its peak was in 1957, when the Germans sold 1,171 cars.
Under the hood, there was the 1.6-liter flat-four, paired to a 4-speed manual, sending resources to the rear axle.
As he drove around with his dog, Chris Pine wore a grey hoodie and black shorts over black leggings, and you can check the pics below.
A lover of classic cars, besides the 356 Speedster, Chris Pine also owns a Porsche 911T, a Mercedes-Benz SL W13, also known as the Pagoda, a Jaguar D-Type, an Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider, and a Honda S2000.
And his dog gets a chance to drive with Pine in a pretty sweet ride. The pit bull casually sat on the passenger’s seat in the actor’s Porsche 356 Speedster while they drove around and he stopped for a coffee run.
In production from 1948 to 1965, the Porsche 356 was the car that started it all, and it’s a predecessor to the brand’s famous 911. The 356 Speedster version was introduced in 1954, and it was an instant hit. In total, Porsche produced 3,676 examples of the model from its launch till the end of production, and its peak was in 1957, when the Germans sold 1,171 cars.
Under the hood, there was the 1.6-liter flat-four, paired to a 4-speed manual, sending resources to the rear axle.
As he drove around with his dog, Chris Pine wore a grey hoodie and black shorts over black leggings, and you can check the pics below.
A lover of classic cars, besides the 356 Speedster, Chris Pine also owns a Porsche 911T, a Mercedes-Benz SL W13, also known as the Pagoda, a Jaguar D-Type, an Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider, and a Honda S2000.
Chris Pine sports grey hoodie for coffee run in LA with his pet Pit Bull in the Porsche https://t.co/ag6RcF5PhC— The Latest Celebrity News 24/7 (@MuNow21) November 19, 2021