Chris Harris Reviews the Honda e, Says It's Fun to Drive but Too Expensive

More on this:

1 Fiat 500e Joins Mini-EV Party for an Atypical Drag Race Against Seven Foes

2 High-Tech Honda e Manages 4 Stars at Euro NCAP for Not Having Enough Tech

3 Honda e Type-R Rendering Makes No Sense But You'll Love It Anyway

4 Porsche Honda e Is a Cute Electric Sportscar

5 Honda Electric SUV Concept Previews "Future Mass-Production Model" for China