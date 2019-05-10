autoevolution

Chris Harris Drifts S63 Coupe, Says It's the Most Underrated Car Ever

10 May 2019, 21:33 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
If you're a fan of Top Gear presenter Chris Harris, you'll know he's loyal to a fault when it comes to certain car brands, and this includes AMG. So when a video review of an S63 Coupe came out, we knew it wasn't something random or gratuitous.
3 photos
Chris Harris Drifts S63 Coupe, Says It's the Most Underrated Car EverChris Harris Drifts S63 Coupe, Says It's the Most Underrated Car Ever
In his words, the 2-door version of the S-Class is unlike any other Mercedes model. However, the S63 Coupe is not a raw power brute like his old W204 C63. It's super-refined, offering unmatched comfort and luxury. Bentley is never mentioned outright, but you get the clear impression Harris believes Mercedes beat the Conti GT.

For the record, this particular model is the old one that came before the facelift, so it has the 5.5-liter V8. The review argues the gearbox is a little slower as a result of this, but not in a way that should put you off.

Of the total ten minutes it takes to review it, about half is spent looking at all the fine work put into fit and finish. The crystals embedded into the headlights are a major attraction, while "baseball glove" leather interior is top-notch. And if you think the 2-ton coupe is more boring than a supercar, check out what Harris can do with the seats. Apparently, the driver can control the passenger seat too - bolsters, position, cooling, heating and the air scarf.

Oh, and the air suspension does a perfect job of smoothing the road. Combined with a whisper-quiet cabin, this car leaves you more relaxed at the end of a journey compared to how you were in the beginning. Take that E63 and your noisy tires...

At the end of the day, this is still a rear-drive AMG that's drunk on power. So it wouldn't be fair for Harris to review it without carefully edited shots of him drifting. Watch that happening at the end of the clip below!

chris harris Drift mercedes-amg s63 coupe Mercedes-Benz
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting BrakeMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting Brake CompactMERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 