Chris Harris Buys Old Ferrari Mondial, Pays New VW Polo Money for It

More on this:

1 1984 Ferrari Mondial Loves It on the West Coast, Drove It Up and Down

2 Chris Harris Stages Audi RS e-tron GT vs. BMW M5 CS Track Powerslide Competition

3 Chris Harris Drives the Porsche 992 GT3, and Then He Drives It Some More

4 Chris Harris Reviews the Ferrari SF90 Stradale for Top Gear, Doesn’t Like It

5 Stolen and Drowned 1987 Ferrari Mondial Gets the Love It Deserves After Recovery