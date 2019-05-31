Chris Brown's Glowing Color Flip Huracan Brings Crazy Back

SUV

The guys at RBDLA just finished work on a unique multi-layer car wrap, featuring a unique pattern that's chromed, has a glow effect and color flip. Really, it's every kind of wrap in one.The process has three stages and required a few weeks to complete. The Los Angeles tuners tell us the top layer wasn't really designed for a car, and since this combo hasn't been done before, they want to keep it a trade secret. It really comes alive at night, though we can't imagine the local police will let this flashy makeover slide.Of course, like any celebrity car, this Huracan had to be fitted with custom exhaust and wheels from Forgiato. Right now, RBDLA is mainly busy with cleaner projects and admits the creativity of its customers is not what it was.With the fenders off for the wrap, we can also see that the LW Performance kit may have been bonded on, not screwed on the existing bodywork. However, she has sustained some paintwork damage from an older wrap.We'd like to point out the massive fender flares, the huge front splitter, the gigantic side sills, and mighty rear wing of the Liberty Walk kit. With the wrap getting all the attention, it's easy not to notice that the suspension is lower, thanks to the Airrex air ride system.While America is obsessed with the Lamborghini Urus right now, it's nice to see Chris Brown is keeping the V10 passion alive. Nothing sounds like this baby supercar, especially not some V8-powered