Choose Your Perfect CGI Family Hauler: BMW i5 Wagon or Supra Z4 Shooting Brake?

If you ask automotive enthusiasts which is currently the most controversial automaker with a worldwide presence – so that way, we can eliminate all those Chinese knock-off brands – most likely, nine out of ten answers will have just three letters: BMW.
The Bavarian automaker has succeeded in keeping the headlines with most of their latest introductions as a long line of creations is now more than a little prone to controversy. Think of the flagship iX EV, Minecraft-like second-gen M2, all the 4 Series and M3 plus M4 depictions, or the top roster of X7 LCI, 7 Series plus i7, as well as the hideous BMW XM crossover super-SUV. But, of course, we are not finished.
After all, BMW just revealed the modern-day clown shoe car – aka the Z4-based Concept Touring Coupe at Villa d'Este- and the latest iteration (G60) BMW 5 Series, the eighth by its name. Additionally, we are also looking in awe and wonder at the first-ever BMW i5 versions designed to fight the EV battle dance with the Mercedes EQE and Tesla Model S. For now, the focus is on the one-motor RWD i5 eDrive40 with 335 hp while the top performer is the dual-motor i5 M60 xDrive with 590 horsepower and a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.8 seconds.
Naturally, everyone is entitled to an opinion about the new i5. Some are probably preparing to run amok, crying their outrage – yet again. Others are more practical – even if also a little dreamy. Such is the case with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, who quickly jumped at the opportunity to fiddle with the latest BMWs. Sure, some of them probably also went into overdrive as they were not content with a minor tuning redesign, like others.
For example, the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, has tried to envision the arrival of the first-ever BMW i5 Touring. Of course, the digital project was based on the fast i5 M60 xDrive to potentially complement or make the real world's M3 Touring utterly jealous. Anyway, this one is another case of blocky wishful thinking, so this station wagon looks more like a commercial van with tinted windows than anything else. However, that plucky geometry would also make it a great grocery-getter and people-hauler!
Secondly, we have an example that draws parallels to the Z4-based Concept Touring Coupe – as the (infamous) London-based Al Yasid laughed hard at the fact that his recent Z3 clown shoe ideas made some people uncomfortable. As such, his social media reel is now riddled with Shooting Brake craziness, including two variants of a potential Toyota Supra Z4 Shooting Brake – one dressed like it's ready to visit Batman's cave and another flaunting a stealthy demeanor of slammed widebody greatness. And even though I have a big family that needs something like the i5 Touring, my heart goes with the three-door Supra on this occasion!
After all, BMW just revealed the modern-day clown shoe car – aka the Z4-based Concept Touring Coupe at Villa d'Este- and the latest iteration (G60) BMW 5 Series, the eighth by its name. Additionally, we are also looking in awe and wonder at the first-ever BMW i5 versions designed to fight the EV battle dance with the Mercedes EQE and Tesla Model S. For now, the focus is on the one-motor RWD i5 eDrive40 with 335 hp while the top performer is the dual-motor i5 M60 xDrive with 590 horsepower and a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.8 seconds.
Naturally, everyone is entitled to an opinion about the new i5. Some are probably preparing to run amok, crying their outrage – yet again. Others are more practical – even if also a little dreamy. Such is the case with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, who quickly jumped at the opportunity to fiddle with the latest BMWs. Sure, some of them probably also went into overdrive as they were not content with a minor tuning redesign, like others.
For example, the virtual automotive designer better known as a.c.g_design on social media, has tried to envision the arrival of the first-ever BMW i5 Touring. Of course, the digital project was based on the fast i5 M60 xDrive to potentially complement or make the real world's M3 Touring utterly jealous. Anyway, this one is another case of blocky wishful thinking, so this station wagon looks more like a commercial van with tinted windows than anything else. However, that plucky geometry would also make it a great grocery-getter and people-hauler!
Secondly, we have an example that draws parallels to the Z4-based Concept Touring Coupe – as the (infamous) London-based Al Yasid laughed hard at the fact that his recent Z3 clown shoe ideas made some people uncomfortable. As such, his social media reel is now riddled with Shooting Brake craziness, including two variants of a potential Toyota Supra Z4 Shooting Brake – one dressed like it's ready to visit Batman's cave and another flaunting a stealthy demeanor of slammed widebody greatness. And even though I have a big family that needs something like the i5 Touring, my heart goes with the three-door Supra on this occasion!