Choose Your Off-Road Muscle Car: Ford Mustang Raptor R or Chevy Camaro Rally Bee

Curiously or not, everything is about crossovers, SUVs, and trucks these days across the American automotive industry – even the parallel universes of vehicular CGI.
For example, even family-oriented crossovers like the Honda Passport need to get more adventurous than ever – just recently, the Japanese automaker opened the teaser chest with the initial preview of the second iteration of the 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport, even though the fourth generation CUV is only coming early next year! Concurrently, big sedans like the Toyota Crown have crossover duties nowadays.
But it's not all about the Asian carmakers, at least not across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. For example, Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, continues to dream of automotive stuff that probably can't be made in the garage and inspired by the success of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato and Porsche 911 Dakar he created two of his all-time favorite design concepts.
One of them is quite famous – the S650 seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang GT was treated to the 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R goodies, including the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 and some of the off-road features. The result is a widebody high-riding two-door coupe that feels ready for 1,000 miles of Baja sands instead of the sticky tarmac of the local quarter-mile dragstrip.
However, don't hurry to choose that one as your next dream build – the pixel master also cooked a competing project, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 'Rally Bee.' Obviously, it already packs 650 horsepower and the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 from the factory. In contrast, the adventure-ready upgrades, which mirror the Mustang Raptor R style, were all cooked by the author's dreamy mind.
By the way, these two trail companions didn't get on top of a big rock overlooking a desert wasteland for nothing – the artist wants to know our choice between the two. His is clear from the description – "I hope to build the Mustang one day." Well, it's the safer choice because the sixth-generation 2024 Chevy Camaro bowed out of production in December 2023, and there's no successor in sight.
So, it's going to be increasingly difficult to secure an example for such a tremendous morphing. On the other hand, the ZL1 already comes with the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood, whereas you would need to rob an F-150 Raptor R of its powerplant to swap it under the hood of a transformed Ford Mustang. Actually, if you want to know the enthusiast reaction, someone asked when the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat TRX is coming to join them on the cliff, and the pixel master promised it's going to happen soon.
As for the potential build conundrum, we suggest a cheap alternative – get the Ford Mustang GT equipped with all the Raptor R off-road goodies and then just buy the 810-hp supercharger kit from Roush Performance because it costs less than $10k! What do you think, would it be feasible?
But it's not all about the Asian carmakers, at least not across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. For example, Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, continues to dream of automotive stuff that probably can't be made in the garage and inspired by the success of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato and Porsche 911 Dakar he created two of his all-time favorite design concepts.
One of them is quite famous – the S650 seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang GT was treated to the 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor R goodies, including the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 and some of the off-road features. The result is a widebody high-riding two-door coupe that feels ready for 1,000 miles of Baja sands instead of the sticky tarmac of the local quarter-mile dragstrip.
However, don't hurry to choose that one as your next dream build – the pixel master also cooked a competing project, the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 'Rally Bee.' Obviously, it already packs 650 horsepower and the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 from the factory. In contrast, the adventure-ready upgrades, which mirror the Mustang Raptor R style, were all cooked by the author's dreamy mind.
By the way, these two trail companions didn't get on top of a big rock overlooking a desert wasteland for nothing – the artist wants to know our choice between the two. His is clear from the description – "I hope to build the Mustang one day." Well, it's the safer choice because the sixth-generation 2024 Chevy Camaro bowed out of production in December 2023, and there's no successor in sight.
So, it's going to be increasingly difficult to secure an example for such a tremendous morphing. On the other hand, the ZL1 already comes with the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood, whereas you would need to rob an F-150 Raptor R of its powerplant to swap it under the hood of a transformed Ford Mustang. Actually, if you want to know the enthusiast reaction, someone asked when the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat TRX is coming to join them on the cliff, and the pixel master promised it's going to happen soon.
As for the potential build conundrum, we suggest a cheap alternative – get the Ford Mustang GT equipped with all the Raptor R off-road goodies and then just buy the 810-hp supercharger kit from Roush Performance because it costs less than $10k! What do you think, would it be feasible?