Chip Foose Imagines 2022 Ford Maverick Shelby Edition

Revived for the 2022 model year, the Maverick now stands for a unibody pickup that indirectly replaces the previous-generation Ranger. You know, the compact one that Ford discontinued from the U.S. lineup back in 2011.Essentially an Escape with a longer wheelbase and an overall length of almost 200 inches, the Maverick isn’t particularly exciting from the driver’s seat.For starters, the base powertrain consists of a 2.5-liter hybrid offered exclusively with front-wheel drive and a torsion beam out back. Upgrading to the 2.0-liter turbo EcoBoost motor is more like it even though you need to spend extra for all-wheel drive if you want independent rear suspension.Capable of 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 6.3 seconds in the real world , the Maverick is no slouch yet it’s not a driver's truck either.A recent comparison review also revealed that Hyundai’s all-new Santa Cruz handles and rides better, which is understandable if you ask me. After all, the Maverick is $19,995 while the Santa Cruz starts at $23,990 excluding destination charge for the front-wheel-drive base trims.Ford may treat us to an off-road version and a sportier version at some point if there’s demand for such options, but in the meantime, Chip Foose used his trusty ballpoint pen and markers to imagine a street rod.Pictured with Shelby F-150 Super Snake -inspired stripes and side graphics, the Maverick in the following video rides considerably lower than the real deal. A modified front bumper with two lights in the lower grille, blue calipers, bolt-on wheel arch flares, a set of snazzy wheels, a hood scoop, and a small rear spoiler pretty much sum up this compelling design study.