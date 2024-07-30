Chip Foose Discovers Forgotten 1953 Olds Custom by George Barris, Offers To Revive It

One of the pioneers of the American custom car scene, George Barris designed some of the most legendary bespoke automobiles. The list includes the 1966 Batmobile, the Munster Koach, DRAG-U-LA, and the Hirohata Merc. The latter was shown at the 1952 General Motors Motorama and overshadowed concept cars built by GM's top designers.
But while he's mostly famous for the custom cars he built for celebrities, films, and TV shows, Barris also customized vehicles for regular people. Even though they don't get as much publicity, these rigs are just as spectacular as the builds sitting in the spotlight. This 1953 Oldsmobile is the perfect example.
Based on a first-generation 88 convertible, this Olds was commissioned by twin brothers in the 1950s. They reportedly drove the car until the early 1970s, when they put it in storage to dedicate more time to their growing families. The drop-top never saw daylight until 2024, spending more than 50 years in the garage.
The car was recently discovered by noted designer and customizer Chip Foose while browsing a classic car sales website. He immediately noticed the "Barris Kustom" badges on the front fenders and called the owner to learn more about the Olds. When he got confirmation that it was a true-blue Barris car, Foose traveled to see the convertible and offered to revive it so the original owner's sons could sell it at auction.
Although it's nowhere near as spectacular as the 1966 Batmobile, this Olds still retains the original paint job and features applied by Barris many decades ago. This makes it pretty special among early custom rigs, which have been altered and updated over the years. "This is the real deal, exactly the way it was built," said Foose upon finishing the inspection.
He further concludes that the Oldsmobile shouldn't be restored but cleaned up and preserved in its current condition. And that's precisely what he's planning to do when the drop-top is hauled to his shop. Of course, the car will undergo a mechanical restoration to become drivable and road-worthy again.
Painted Candy Apple Red with gold accents and pinstriping by Dean Jeffreys, the Oldsmobile also sports a tiny upgrade under the hood in the form of a McCulloch supercharger. The latter was strapped to the 304-cubic-inch (5.0-liter) Rocket V8 that came standard in the Olds 88 at the time. It's the same mill that propelled the car to NASCAR glory in the early 1950s.
It will probably take some time to see this awesome custom back on the road, but it will be worth it. And needless to say, Chip Foose is the right guy to handle the revival. Check out the video below to see his forgotten Barris car emerge from long-term storage.
