Chinese Zhurong Rover Finds Its Dusty Parachute and Backshell on Mars

More on this:

1 NASA Astronauts Are Growing Chili Peppers in Space Now

2 Elon Musk Just Bought a Ticket to Fly With Virgin Galactic to the Edge of Space

3 Autonomous Drones Could Track Down Meteorite Falls in the Future

4 The Safe of the Future Protects Your Valuables Using Smart Technology

5 NASA Ingenuity Helicopter Smashes Speed Record on Mars for Its Ninth Flight