Chinese Tesla Rival Gives Up on Gas-Only Cars, Will Make PHEVs and EVs Only

Nothing will stop electric cars from going mainstream. Chinese automaker BYD confirmed that it won’t make internal combustion engine (ICE) cars anymore. They’ll focus only on plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs). For people outside the Asian country, it might seem like a big announcement, but, in reality, it was expected two months ago.
BYD Auto is one of BYD’s group subsidiaries. It makes cars, trucks, and semis. Its focus is set on satisfying the needs of the internal Chinese market. Now it’s also trying to penetrate new areas with deals that comprise EV-only deliveries.
The company is considered one of Tesla’s main rivals in the Asian country, and it has overcome the American manufacturer in the last two years. BYD’s deliveries were more than double that of Tesla’s. It happened thanks to the multiple powertrain options BYD provided. Don’t be worried, though! Behind BYD’s Auto success is also the famous American investor Warren Buffet.
Now the Chinese car and truck maker is confirming that gas-only cars are a thing of the past, as their production has stopped since the end of March. But new ICE cars haven’t left plants since February. The company is pushing as many PHEVs (ed. NEVs in China) as possible for the public while working to provide cheap, long-range EVs.
Chinese customers agree with this turn of events, as Reuters confirms sales for plug-in hybrids increased almost fivefold in just one year.
But the automaker will still produce gas engines, which are needed for PHEVs. For how long it’s another topic entirely.
BYD is also one of the carmakers that agreed the internal combustion engine must be replaced by other zero-emissions solutions. The same agreement was signed by Ford, General Motors, Volvo, and Mercedes-Benz.
BYD also said, according to China’s Xinhua state-controlled media agency, that it will continue to offer existing customers of traditional gasoline-powered vehicles improved service and after-sales support, as well as the supply of spare parts throughout the life cycle.
BYD also makes diesel engines, but it uses them in buses and trucks. But even this will change sooner rather than later, as the Chinese manufacturer is already one of the most sought-after makers of all-electric trucks. The company is part of the biggest freighting deal made yet. It will supply Maersk’s U.S. division with new vehicles that use batteries and electricity, not diesel or biofuels.
