Chinese Driver Draws Parking Spot With Chalk To Trick Cops, He Got Caught

 
2 May 2017
Parking in crowded cities is a tricky affair, and sticking to the rules when you are on a schedule is tough.
Fines and various restrictions helped reduce the number of people parking where there shouldn’t, but it still happens.

A Chinese driver attempted to trick police officers in Hong Kong with a self-drawn parking spot. Instead of searching for an adequate place and putting his van there, he took a piece of chalk and drew a set of lines to make it appear that he was parked in a legitimate spot.

Fortunately for the police officers assigned to the area, they eyesight was vigilant that day, and they noticed an unusual parking spot with non-standard markings. The lines were too sketchy, police officers noted, and they reported it to the precinct.

As the South China Morning Post informs, the problem with the drawing was not the position of the parking spot, but the thickness of the lines.

Apparently, they were too thin, too sketchy, and incomplete. All of the mentioned characteristics raised a few red flags for the officers, who requested a review of security camera footage for the street on that day.

In an ironic twist, the careless driver who thought that he was more clever than everyone else did not bother to draw the full lines of his parking spot, which he used for a total of four days. He has been identified thanks to security camera footage, and was later called in for questioning.

The “parking artist” faces a fine that ranges between 500 ($72) and 5,000 Chinese yuan ($724). If you look at the sum, it does not sound like a massive amount of money, but its impact will be perceived on the man’s income for this month.

Hopefully, learning about the “artist’s” adventure will not inspire other to try this for themselves, even though we have seen our share of residential parking spots painted by those who sought to occupy them without having any legal right to them.

