Chinese Carrier Ruili to Work With Embraer on Next-Generation Sustainable Aircraft

While both commercial and military aviation are currently focusing on the use of SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) as the fastest and easiest way to reduce emissions, the long-term vision for green flights puts hydrogen-based propulsion at the center.
All major players in the industry, including Airbus and Rolls-Royce, are working on hydrogen-fueled aircraft concepts that could potentially replace all conventional airliners in the distant future. Hybrid-electric versions are also intermediate options that can help reduce emissions, while still keeping a decent range.
One of the names that’s linked to such ambitious plans is Embraer. Known and acclaimed for decades, for its commercial and military aircraft, the Brazil-headquartered builder has introduced the Energia concept last year. It’s actually a family of aircraft, comprised of several concepts based on different technologies.
Most recently, Embraer announced that it’s focusing on two of these concepts, each with a 19- and 30-seat version. One of the latest developments for this project is a new collaboration with the Chinese carrier Ruili Airlines, the first Chinese airline to join the Energia Advisory Group.
It might sound surprising at first, but this collaboration is based on two major predictions. On one hand, China is believed to become the region with the biggest and fastest growth in air transportation traffic. On the other hand, not just operators and legislators, but passengers as well are becoming increasingly interested in switching to environmentally-friendly options.
This is why Guo Qing, Managing Director and VP Commercial Aviation, Embraer China, predicts that “Sustainability will be a key differentiator for airlines in the post pandemic market,” with China having enormous potential due to its size and strategic role in the area.
It might be some time before we get there, but aircraft such as the Energia Hybrid and Energia H2 Fuel Cell could become the airliners of tomorrow. Ruili Airlines will work with Embraer on the design of these promising concepts.
