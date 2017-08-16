Chinese Automaker Chery To Enter Europe With New Brand, Compact SUV

Chery
is also interested in making it big outside of China, with the Wuhu-based company committed to entering Europe with an all-new brand name.
China’s leading automobile exporter intends to start selling cars in the Old Continent within the next few years, and the first model will be a compact-sized sport utility vehicle molded on the lifestyle of “young, urban, progressive-minded customers.”
The pre-production variant of the incoming SUV
will make its debut on September 12 at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.
“In just a few years we intend to start selling a family of vehicles in European markets across multiple segments, with power supplied by a range of electrified powertrains,”
commented Dr. Anning Chen, chief executive officer.
“All Chery vehicles sold in Europe will feature class-leading connectivity, be fun to drive, offer flexible and spacious interiors and will provide comprehensive personalization, all of which are aligned with our high standards of product quality and after sales support,”
he concluded.
From the teaser photos in the gallery, the design of the yet-unnamed SUV
is on par with segment peers. There’s a bit of Land Rover Discovery up front, while the profile and rear have a bit of Nissan Qashqai and Renault Kadjar to them. Stepping inside, the dashboard is dominated by a center-mounted, touchscreen-based infotainment system, as well as the controls for the A/C.
It should be noted that this isn’t the automaker’s first attempt at grabbing a foothold in Europe. Other than investing in Turkey
, it’s worth remembering that Chery co-owns Qoros with Singapore-based Kenon Holdings. Unfortunately, the Chinese brand didn’t catch on in this part of the world.
Owned by the Chinese government, Chery Automobile came to be in 1997. Other than the 50:50 joint venture with Kenon Holdings for Qoros, the company has another subsidiary in the form of Chery Jaguar Land Rover.
The latter joint venture received regulatory approval back in 2012, and currently manufactures models that include the China-exclusive Jaguar XFL
sedan, Range Rover Evoque, and Land Rover Discovery Sport.