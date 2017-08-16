autoevolution

Chinese Automaker Chery To Enter Europe With New Brand, Compact SUV

16 Aug 2017, 12:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
As you already know, Volvo under Geely is stronger than ever as an automaker. There’s even talk Fiat Chrysler will be bought by the Chinese, with the latter interested in accessing the United States and Europe through the Italo-American company's network.
4 photos
Chery SUV Concept for 2017 Frankfurt Motor ShowChery SUV Concept for 2017 Frankfurt Motor ShowChery SUV Concept for 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
Chery is also interested in making it big outside of China, with the Wuhu-based company committed to entering Europe with an all-new brand name.

China’s leading automobile exporter intends to start selling cars in the Old Continent within the next few years, and the first model will be a compact-sized sport utility vehicle molded on the lifestyle of “young, urban, progressive-minded customers.” The pre-production variant of the incoming SUV will make its debut on September 12 at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

“In just a few years we intend to start selling a family of vehicles in European markets across multiple segments, with power supplied by a range of electrified powertrains,” commented Dr. Anning Chen, chief executive officer.

“All Chery vehicles sold in Europe will feature class-leading connectivity, be fun to drive, offer flexible and spacious interiors and will provide comprehensive personalization, all of which are aligned with our high standards of product quality and after sales support,” he concluded.

From the teaser photos in the gallery, the design of the yet-unnamed SUV is on par with segment peers. There’s a bit of Land Rover Discovery up front, while the profile and rear have a bit of Nissan Qashqai and Renault Kadjar to them. Stepping inside, the dashboard is dominated by a center-mounted, touchscreen-based infotainment system, as well as the controls for the A/C.

It should be noted that this isn’t the automaker’s first attempt at grabbing a foothold in Europe. Other than investing in Turkey, it’s worth remembering that Chery co-owns Qoros with Singapore-based Kenon Holdings. Unfortunately, the Chinese brand didn’t catch on in this part of the world.

Owned by the Chinese government, Chery Automobile came to be in 1997. Other than the 50:50 joint venture with Kenon Holdings for Qoros, the company has another subsidiary in the form of Chery Jaguar Land Rover.

The latter joint venture received regulatory approval back in 2012, and currently manufactures models that include the China-exclusive Jaguar XFL sedan, Range Rover Evoque, and Land Rover Discovery Sport.
Chery SUV Europe China industry 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
press release
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan