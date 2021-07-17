Chinese 2022 Range Rover Evoque L Revealed With Two-Row Seating

China’s fixation with long-wheelbase cars goes a long way back. It’s similar to the West's obsession for SUVs, which brings us to the Evoque L that’s 160 millimeters (6.3 inches) longer than the Euro-spec Evoque.
The elongated body and wheelbase also translate to more legroom in the rear (125 millimeters or 4.9 inches), but the guys and gals at Land Rover couldn’t integrate third-row seats. That’s not a dealbreaker in China, though, because room to stretch is more important than passenger capacity.
As a luxury-oriented crossover, the Evoque L for the 2022 model year further sweetens the deal with electronically adjustable rear seats that recline seven degrees backward. Produced in collaboration with state-owned automaker Chery at the Changshu factory, the five-seat Evoque L comes in R-Dynamic flavor and with 20-inch machined alloy wheels as standard.
InControl 2.0 infotainment also needs to be mentioned, consisting of two 10.2-inch touchscreens for the HVAC system, vehicle settings, and media system. The steering wheel frames a generous LCD instrument cluster, which isn’t that uncommon today because everyone has had an obsession with digital gauges since Audi launched its “virtual cockpit” back in 2014.
In regard to pricing, Chery Jaguar Land Rover offers the Evoque L for the princely sum of 430,000 yuan. That stack of Chairman Maos translate to $66,370 at current rates, which is understandably more than the regular-wheelbase Evoque in R-Dynamic specification (375,000 yuan or $57,880).
Currently available to pre-order in three colors for the exterior, the Evoque L is complemented by a smart wristband that allows the owner to open and start the vehicle without the key fob in his or her pocket. Augmented with full-LED headlights, daytime running lights, and taillights, the stretched crossover takes its mojo from a 2.0-liter turbo mild-hybrid four-pot.
Rated at 249 metric horsepower or 246 horsepower of the U.S. variety, the Evoque L is rounded off by AWD and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The ZF 9HP, to be more precise, which is known for rough shifts, delayed response, and more software-related recalls than one may imagine.
