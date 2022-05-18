China to Consider EV Subsidy Extension in 2023 as Economy Experiences Sharp Downturn

More on this:

1 Tesla Halts Production at Giga Shanghai Due to Supply Constraints

2 Tesla Plans to Build New Plant Near Giga Shanghai to Make 450,000 More EVs Per Year

3 China Thanks Tesla, the Asians Will Take It From Here

4 India Warns Tesla It Will Not Accept EVs Made In China

5 Chinese Tesla Rival Gives Up on Gas-Only Cars, Will Make PHEVs and EVs Only