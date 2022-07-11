China Starts Building the World’s Largest Integrated Hydro-Solar Power Station

On the path to decarbonizing global industries, renewable electricity plays a vital role. Statistics show that hydropower is still the world’s largest source of renewable electricity. On the other hand, solar and wind power have been used more and more over the past years to expand renewable energy. Bringing solar power and hydropower together could be the Holy Grail of renewable energy in the future.
China kicked off the first construction phase for the Kela photovoltaic power station in the Sichuan province, Southwest China. This is no ordinary power station but an essential component of what will become the largest integrated hydro-solar power station in the world.
China Daily reports that Yalong River Hydropower Development, a state-owned hydropower developer, is responsible for the Lianghekou hydro-solar project, worth a total of 5.3 billion yuan ($790 million). As the world’s largest power plant of its kind, it’s estimated to be able to generate 2 billion kilowatt-hours per year. Built at an altitude of over 4,000 meters (13,123 feet), it’s also one of the highest power plants in China.
The innovative concept of hydro-solar power stations is meant to generate more electricity and regulate the process, with the two types of power balancing each other. For example, hydropower is higher during the summer but decreases during winter, while photovoltaic power can, of course, only be generated during the day, dropping down to zero at night. As Science Norway was pointing out a couple of years ago, hydropower compensates for the instability of solar power, while turning to photovoltaic power can help save water in the long run.
Lianghekou is one of the most recent projects of Yalong Hydro, which, according to The International Hydropower Association (IHA), is the only operator of the current and future stations on the Yalong River. This large hydro-solar power station is due to enter service in 2023, a model that could inspire similar innovative concepts in other parts of the world.
China Daily reports that Yalong River Hydropower Development, a state-owned hydropower developer, is responsible for the Lianghekou hydro-solar project, worth a total of 5.3 billion yuan ($790 million). As the world’s largest power plant of its kind, it’s estimated to be able to generate 2 billion kilowatt-hours per year. Built at an altitude of over 4,000 meters (13,123 feet), it’s also one of the highest power plants in China.
The innovative concept of hydro-solar power stations is meant to generate more electricity and regulate the process, with the two types of power balancing each other. For example, hydropower is higher during the summer but decreases during winter, while photovoltaic power can, of course, only be generated during the day, dropping down to zero at night. As Science Norway was pointing out a couple of years ago, hydropower compensates for the instability of solar power, while turning to photovoltaic power can help save water in the long run.
Lianghekou is one of the most recent projects of Yalong Hydro, which, according to The International Hydropower Association (IHA), is the only operator of the current and future stations on the Yalong River. This large hydro-solar power station is due to enter service in 2023, a model that could inspire similar innovative concepts in other parts of the world.