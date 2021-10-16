China Sends the Second Crew of Taikonauts to Its New Space Station

The Alpha Tiny Home Is World’s Second Most Expensive, Quite Gorgeous

China's second crewed mission was a success. The Shenzhou 13 spacecraft launched on October 15th with its three passengers, commander Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping, and Ye Guangfu, to Tianhe, the core module of the Tiangong Space Station that China is building in low Earth orbit. 6 photos



About six-and-a-half hours later, the mission docked with the Tianhe core module. The taikonauts will stay in orbit for six months. During this time, they will carry out various maintenance tasks, which will include using the space station's new robotic arm. The crew will also person extravehicular activities to further verify a series of key technologies such as long-term residence in space, recycling of resources, and life support for astronauts.



It provides life support and living quarters for the three crew members, and it also provides the station's power, propulsion, and life support systems. Tianhe will be joined by another two modules, which are scheduled to be launched in 2022.



A total of 11 launches are planned for the whole construction phase. Once completed, the Tiangong Space Station will have roughly one-fifth the mass of the International Space Station, which will likely be retired within the decade since it has outlived its life expectancy of 15 years.



