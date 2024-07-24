China Reveals First "Meltdown-Proof" Nuclear Reactor Design, is it Legit?

38 photos Photo: Chinese State Media

Fukushima, Three Mile Island, and Chornobyl—these are the three lasting images that remain in the public eye when people think of commercial nuclear energy and the consequences that occur when things go wrong. But in China, a country hailed as a global superpower in nuclear research; one team claims to have plans to construct a power station so safe that it can rightfully be called meltdown-proof. At least, that's the claim.