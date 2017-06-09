autoevolution

China Presents Self-Driving Tram That Uses Wheels Instead of Tracks

 
9 Jun 2017, 8:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Public transportation is a field where scientists, inventors, and city administrations are struggling to discover the next big innovation.
China is known for its issues with congestion and the resulting pollution, so its citizens come up with new ideas more frequently than others. Evidently, Elon Musk is still on our minds here with his tunnel company, but China has a different way of doing things.

The latest news in this field from the country with the biggest wall in the world is about a tram that replaces metal rails with paved roads, which can also drive itself. It sounds like a fantastic idea, especially since it can carry about 300 passengers without a hitch.

The creation is called ART, and these letters stand for Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit. It was developed by CRRC, a Chinese rail transit company.

It may seem strange that a firm that makes most of its business using tracks designed something that does not use them, but the 30-meter-long “bus” is impressive regardless.

It is a fully electric vehicle, and it could drive itself on a predetermined route using a white line drawn on the pavement. It makes sense to us, but we still wonder what would happen if the paint would fade, and what effect will snow have on the same route.

In the future, the company claims that its creation could carry up to 500 passengers, which should help free up traffic and crowded boulevards if people would have an alternative means of transportation they could rely upon.

The advantage of the new blend between a  "tram" and a "bus" is that it is cheaper to deploy than a conventional unit, and it should be more comfortable and more silent. The first test line will be opened in early 2018, Demilked informs.

While the existence of public transit is great in any city, and an essential part of the civilized world, other aspects make the bus, tram, and metro a viable alternative to the automobile. Public transit needs to ensure reliable operation, occupant safety, affordable prices, well-planned routes, and cleanliness.

Nobody wants to ride in a dirty bus after waiting for 20 minutes in a station that does not even have proper seats, and many cities realized this many years ago.

The other problem lies in the schedule of public transit, which is restricted at night in many places, which leads to additional costs for those who work in shifts.

train China driverless autonomous innovation transportation Public transport
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78