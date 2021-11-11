China-Euro Compact Sedan Morphs Into “Green Sexy” Cabriolet and Station Wagon

3 Virtual Chevy K5 Blazer Revival Sees Two-Door Tahoe Being Taken to ZZ632 Levels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugarchow (@sugardesign_1) Sure, considering the latter’s debut in 2014 with the second-generation XC90 sport utility vehicle against the 2017 introduction of the smaller XC40, it still has enough time to grow. Right now, the larger SPA has the upper hand with almost ten implementations for Volvo and one each for Polestar and Lynk & Co.But the smaller CMA has managed to up the ante in terms of brands, with models from Geely, Lynk & Co, Polestar, and Volvo. Aside from Volvo and Polestar, the other common denominator is Geely’s recently born Lynk & Co. The latter is still relatively little known in North America or even Europe, but the Chinese-Swedish brand has ample room to grow as it may be considered but a toddler as far as automotive history is concerned.One thing is for sure, though. Because of its specific focus on modern features – such as internet connectivity, innovative sales models, and a strategy of appealing to a younger demographic – it also managed to attract the attention of the automotive virtual artist world. One pixel master, in particular, Sugar Chow – the CGI expert behind the sugardesign_1 account on social media – has recently taken a liking to Lynk & Co’s 03 compact sedan.This automotive digital content creator is well known for a couple of signature elements. One would be his life-like CGI projects , and the other for his propensity to have everything revolving around his passion for “Touring the world!” Which is an elegant way of saying that he loves station wagons.Now, based solely on the description of his latest project, one might think the Lynk & Co “03+ Abiscu Aurora Green” limited edition is a solitary creation meant to “make the green sexy!” But as it turns out, even this does not stray too far from his usual family hauler obsession . Although, this time around, the 03 station wagon also gets a cool summer-loving Cabriolet companion.