Chief Keef Covers His Lamborghini Urus With a Scooby-Doo Wrap

Sure, you can do anything you want to the vehicles you buy, but is it really necessary to turn a Lamborghini Urus into The Mystery Machine? Well, rapper Chief Keef apparently thinks so.
Chief Keef is one of the celebrities who turned their hobbies into wraps for their cars. He’s hardly the first one, with Anuel AA wrapping his entire collection in anime wraps and Justin Bieber giving his Audi R8 a leopard wrap.
But the rapper went one step further and turned his SUV into The Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo. While the Urus is not a van, he managed to catch the feel of it with a very convincing, colorful wrap and even has "The Mystery Machine" splattered across the rear windows. But is it a good idea?
Purists everywhere will be rolling their eyes right about now, so, let’s stick to the fact that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Who, in this case, is Chief Keef, since he’s the one paying for it.
While the SUV no longer has the two-tone yellow and black exterior it had before, there are no indications that he messed with its engine. The Urus comes with a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged unit under the hood, which, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sends 641 horsepower (650 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to all wheels.
When it was first introduced in 2018, the Urus was the fastest SUV out there, and still is Lamborghini’s only SUV in the current lineup. While the latter still stands true, the Urus is no longer the fastest, but you can still find its name up there among the fastest, with an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
According to a new study conducted by iSeeCars, yellow was the vehicle color that retained its value best. Given that the Urus is covered with a Scooby-Doo wrap now, Chief Keef will have to peel it off when he sells the car. Besides, it does come with a celebrity history attached to it. You can check out both versions attached below and featured in our gallery, so, let us know what you think in the comment section below.
