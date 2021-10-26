Chevy Will Present the New 2023 Corvette Z06 Today, Watch the Live Unveiling Here

After a rather long wait, sprinkled with countless spy photos and videos, the new generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is finally about to premiere. The bowtie brand will lift the curtain for it later today, and you can watch the car’s live unveiling here, in the video embedded at the bottom of the page.
Set to go official at 12:00 p.m. EST (18:00 CET), the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 should start arriving at dealers across the United States over the next few months. It will be offered in the coupe and convertible body styles, and both of them have been spied numerous times over the last few months.
If you know where to look, then you could easily differentiate the Z06 from the normal Stingray. The more track-focused version, which will get a punchier engine that we will talk about in a few moments, features a bigger apron at the front, larger side air intakes in the bumper, canards, new rear bumper, and fixed wing at the back, which will improve cornering. It is also expected to sport new wheels and a few updates in the cockpit.
As it has already been reported, the 2023 Corvette Z06 is expected to arrive with a flat-plane crank 5.5-liter V8 that can be revved up to 8,500 rpm. The engine will be mounted behind the seats, and even if the output and torque have yet to be confirmed, it is understood to churn out almost 620 brake horsepower and 480 pound-feet (651 Nm) of torque.
The rear-wheel drive model will thus be more agile than the normal Corvette Stingray, whose 6.2-liter LT2 V8 is good for 495 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) when ordered with the optional performance exhaust system. From 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph), the current variant of the mid-engine sports car needs less than 3 seconds. It has a 194 mph (312 kph) top speed and can run the quarter mile in 11.2 seconds, with a 121 mph (195 kph) exit speed.
We will find out everything there is to know about the 2023 Corvette Z06 in just a few hours. Pricing, however, might be announced in due course. Nonetheless, it will be more expensive than the Stingray, which carries an MSRP of $60,900 in the U.S.
