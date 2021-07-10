Chevy Tahoe SS Shows Aggressive Body Kit in 3-Door Performance Rendering

We used to get really excited when Chevy presented a brand new SS, and rumor has it the bowtie wants to bring some of that magic back with the Tahoe SS. The idea sounds old-fashioned in a good way.
If you think about it, a lot of modern cars wearing SS in their name have become popular after their death. We're talking about the Super Sport Roadster, otherwise known as the SSR. And who can forget the SS sedan, a rare collectible combining LS muscle with a 6-speed manual?
Of course, sedans don't sell all that well, even if they have SS badges. Yeah, Dodge can do it, but that's a company that only sells muscle cars, whereas Chevy... made the Spark.
Anyway, digital artist Oscar Vargas (wb.artist20) took the idea of a Tahoe SS and rolled with it, creating a vehicle he knows Chevy will never make. The first obvious change is that it's a 3-door, which reminds us of two things. On the trucking side, the short Tahoe in deep black looks a lot like a nice GMC Syclone. GM fans also still like to buy short versions of the Silverado or its GMC equivalent to build things like this Escalade pickup.
And on the SUV side, the 3-door looks like a sports version of a K5 Blazer. In the old days, SUVs had fewer doors to save money, but now, the Tahoe SS would benefit from being lighter and more nimble. Maybe that's how they can take away some records from the Dodge Durango Hellcat.
Trim changes are also needed to make this a believable Super Sport. There's not a drop of chrome anywhere, and the gloss black lightweight alloys scream performance. A new grille accompanies changes to the front bumper, along with vents over the wider front fenders and a hood scoop.
Now that leads you to think that a supercharged Camaro Z06 engine resides under the hood. And you'd need that 650 hp output to be in with a chance of beating the Durango. However, we'd be just as happy with a well-tuned 6.2-liter just like in an average Camaro SS. Let the owners do the supercharging if they want a drag racing beast!
